Yellow Straw unveils Sakarni's new ad film for 'Sapno Ka Mehal' campaign

Sakarni Plaster (India) Pvt. Ltd. has released a new advertisement film across social media platforms, showcasing their diverse range of construction and beautification products, including - White Cement, Wall Putty, Gypsum Plaster, Plaster Bond and Universal Stainer.
Ashok Gupta, Chairman, Sakarni Plaster (India) Pvt. Ltd., said, "We, at Sakarni, understand that a house is not merely a structure for the people who live in it. A house represents the sum total of the dreams of its inhabitants. For 4 decades, Sakarni has been a part of transforming people's dreams in to their 'Sapno Ka Mehal' (a home of dreams) with our diverse range of products. We wanted to highlight and honour this emotional bond which we share with our customers, through the ad film.'
Conceptualized and executed by Yellow Straw Advertising, the 87 second ad film has been developed as a part of Sakarni's on-going campaign 'Sapno Ka Mehal'. The Yellow Straw team adopted a strategic and precise approach to blend the various aspects of the film, like art direction, music, tonality and the overall aesthetics, with the theme of the on-going campaign. Showcasing the emotional journey of a family, during the construction of their dream home, and the usage of Sakarni products as an essential and integral part of the construction process, was of prime importance to Yellow Straw.
Sakarni Plaster (India) Pvt. Ltd., North India's No. 1 Plaster of Paris brand, is in the process of expanding their presence pan-India, with an aim of ensuring that 'every building constructed in India should be made with Sakarni products'. Thus embodying their core brand message of 'Mazbooti Ki Baat, Khoobsurti Ke Saath'.
