Yellow Straw unveils Sakarni's new ad film for 'Sapno Ka Mehal' campaign

Conceptualized and executed by Yellow Straw Advertising, the 87 second ad film has been developed as a part of Sakarni's on-going campaign 'Sapno Ka Mehal'. The Yellow Straw team adopted a strategic and precise approach to blend the various aspects of the film, like art direction, music, tonality and the overall aesthetics, with the theme of the on-going campaign. Showcasing the emotional journey of a family, during the construction of their dream home, and the usage of Sakarni products as an essential and integral part of the construction process, was of prime importance to Yellow Straw.