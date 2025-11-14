YES SECURITIES hosts its first Cyclothon in Mumbai

YES SECURITIES hosted its first Cyclothon in Mumbai on November 9, drawing more than 3,000 participants across multiple riding categories. The event, titled Pedal Karo Apne Style Se, was positioned as an inclusive community ride rather than a competitive race. The flag-off for the 50K segment was led by Milind Soman alongside senior leaders from YES SECURITIES, YES BANK, and representatives from the Indian Navy and NCC.

The ride began at Azad Maidan with routes mapped across Fort and Sion, with cyclists ranging from beginners to experienced riders. Participants included 11-year-old Mishree Doshi and amputee cyclist Ramesh Shukla. Tandem cycling also featured, pairing captains with specially abled riders. Members of the Indian Navy participated as well.

Milind Soman, actor & fitness ambassador, said: “Fitness should never feel like a race… it’s about finding joy in movement and doing it your way. ‘Pedal Karo Apne Style Se’ by YES SECURITIES beautifully captures that spirit. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced rider, what matters is that you get out there, move at your own pace, and enjoy the journey.”

Anshul Arzare, CEO & managing director, YES SECURITIES, said: “At YES SECURITIES, we aim to foster a culture where people feel inspired to take charge of their health, their goals, and their growth. Pedal Karo Apne Style Se is our way of reminding everyone that fitness is not a one size fits all it’s about finding your own rhythm. Taking even an hour a day to engage in any form of movement or sport that suits you best can make all the difference.”

The Cyclothon marks the start of a broader set of wellness initiatives planned by the company.



