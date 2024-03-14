Yes Securities marks surge in women investors, promotes financial literacy on International Women's Day

As part of their commitment to financial inclusion, Yes Securities conducts financial literacy sessions and supports Adivasi women trained under Seva Charitable Trust. The company hosted a two-day exhibition at its Mumbai offices, featuring and selling the exquisite handicrafts crafted by these empowered women. Yes Securities’ proactive approach towards financial inclusion aligns with the broader vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' emphasising the need to increase financial awareness and literacy among women for sustained economic growth.