YesMadam launches ‘Mission Bandhan’—Taking Raksha Bandhan to soldiers at the border

This Raksha Bandhan, YesMadam launched 'Mission Bandhan', an initiative to honour soldiers for their service. A team of YesMadam service professionals visited the BSF camp in Jammu to honour soldiers, as part of an initiative representing 6,000 women.

While most people celebrate with their families, soldiers remain on duty, often in difficult conditions without breaks. The aim of the initiative was to tie rakhis and show appreciation for their service.

Why celebrate Raksha Bandhan with soldiers? During Operation Sindoor, they played a key role in maintaining security across the country. Mission Bandhan was launched to acknowledge their continued service and commitment, even when others move on.

“Aapne yaad dilaya ki hum bhi kisi ke bhai hain,” said one soldier.

Another admitted, “Dil se shukriya. It’s been three years since I had a rakhi tied.”

The team visited locations where rakhis rarely reach, tying rakhis on the wrists of soldiers and distributing sweets, as well as gift hampers and messages of appreciation.

Mayank Arya, co-founder of YesMadam, stated, “Our soldiers don’t ask for much- just a nation that doesn’t forget them. With Mission Bandhan, we wanted to say thank you, not just for your service, but for every birthday, every festival, every family moment you missed so we could be safe.”

Aditya Arya, co-founder, shared, “Just witnessing our team shook something in me. It reminded me why we started YesMadam in the first place: 'to serve’. Festivals are meant to be felt, and we tried to make sure our soldiers felt this one. Today, we tied rakhis, tomorrow, we hope many more hearts tie bonds of gratitude.”

Akanksha Vishnoi, co-founder, added: “While we celebrate with our families, they stand miles away guarding ours. They miss festivals and celebrations…so we don’t have to. Mission Bandhan was our way of saying We see you, We remember you and We are grateful. This Raksha Bandhan, we tied more than rakhis, we tied a thank you.”

afaqs! received this information in a press release.