YesMadam marks Father’s Day with nostalgic role reversal

YesMadam collaborated with Instagram creator @thebong_chan to share a nostalgic story about childhood salon visits with fathers — from negotiating with barbers to post-haircut treats. The campaign highlights simple, relatable moments to mark Father’s Day.

Yes Madam highlighted a role reversal — from being taken to the salon as kids to now booking salon services at home. The sentiment behind the gesture remains unchanged.

The campaign stood out for its focus on simple acts of care. It showed that pampering parents can be as straightforward as booking a massage or spa to say thank you. The campaign has been launched across social media platforms.