‘Yoga With Corporate Gurus’- Navabharat’s event for Business Leaders

Maharashtra's leading Hindi Daily Navabharat successfully organised the second edition of ‘YOGA with Corporate Gurus’ as a precursor to the International Day of Yoga. This unique initiative aimed to raise awareness about yoga and promote a healthy lifestyle among its readers in accordance with the call given by our Honourable PM Narendra Modi.
In the high-stress corporate world, personal well-being is often neglected. This special session was organised by Navbharat in association with the IIM Nagpur to offer direct experience & sensitise corporate honchos to Yoga’s benefits.
Yoga has garnered immense popularity among influential leaders and corporate heads. Prominent figures such as Ratan Tata, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Rajiv Bajaj, and Anant Ambani have embraced yoga as an integral part of their lives & are on record stressing the personal benefits they have got from this ancient practice. Major business leaders who attended the event were all praised for it.
