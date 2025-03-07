Yogi Adityanath, Aamir Khan & more to speak at India Today Conclave 2025

The India Today Conclave 2025 will be held on March 7-8 at Taj Palace, Delhi. The event will feature political leaders, business figures, and cultural icons discussing the theme "Age of Acceleration." Speakers include Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, actor Aamir Khan, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, and Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will make her first major public appearance at the India Today Conclave 2025. She will discuss governance, infrastructure, and policy changes under the "Lotus Capital" framework, outlining key reforms and growth plans for the city.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will discuss the Maha Kumbh, focusing on its logistical, infrastructural, and governance aspects. He will outline Uttar Pradesh’s role in India's cultural and economic plans, highlighting policies for growth and heritage preservation.

Former U.S. Secretary of State and CIA director Mike Pompeo will discuss global geopolitics and security strategy. He will analyse shifting global alliances, international diplomacy, and the future of U.S.-India relations.

Dr. Zeina Jallad, director of the Palestine Land Studies Centre and Assistant Professor of International Law at the American University of Beirut, will discuss the legal and geopolitical aspects of Gaza. Einat Wilf, author and former Israeli MP, will share her perspective on the region’s future. The conclave will also feature leaders from business, defence, technology, spirituality, and photography, offering insights into India's progress in various sectors.

Aamir Khan will discuss his three-decade career and changes in the film industry. Shabana Azmi and Jyothika will talk about their upcoming film, while producer Shibani Akhtar will share insights on her debut production. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will discuss relationships and personal life.

Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Avarna Jain, vice chairperson of Saregama, and Anu Ranjan, president of The Indian Television Academy, will discuss women's roles in business and leadership. They will address challenges, barriers, and their impact in their respective industries.

The event will also celebrate artistic, sports and intellectual excellence, featuring Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, musician, who will speak about his journey in the global music landscape; D. Gukesh, World Chess Champion, who will be seen inspiring audiences with his extraordinary rise as the youngest chess champion and, Suryakumar Yadav, Indian cricketer will share insights on his revolutionizing Batting and redefining the Modern Approach to the Indian Cricket Game.

