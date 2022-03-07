Young Lions 2022 Deadline Extended!

The deadline has been extended to 13th March, 2022.
Some good news for young creative, media and marketing professionals from India. Young Lions 2022 competition deadline has been extended to 13th March, 2022.
Young Lions is a platform dedicated to help young talent showcase their creativity at a global scale. Winning the Young Lions Competition is a hugely rewarding experience and can springboard a young professional’s career.
The Young Lions India competition is open in Print, Media and Marketing categories. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for all those who are 31 years old or younger (born on or after 24th June, 1990). The winning team will get to represent India at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity to be held online.
The entries are open now until 13th March 2022. Log onto: https://timesyounglions.com/ to access the brief and submit your entries. Hope you don’t miss the deadline!
(We got this information in a press release).