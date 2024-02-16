Young Lions, give your best roar

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Entries are now open for Young Lions India 2024.
With all the conversation surrounding AI and its impact on the craft of advertising, many are questioning the future of creativity. But it is in this uncertain time of progress that creativity has achieved its greatest value in history.
How does a campaign emerge from the crowd of thousands of others, with seemingly the same tools at their disposal? The answer is creativity, the great differentiator and it is in celebration of creativity at its most formative stage with young creative minds that Young Lions is back this year.
Young Lions is a platform dedicated to letting young talent showcase their creativity and prove their mettle. Young Lions is a platform dedicated to helping young talent showcase their creativity on a global scale. The Times of India group, the official country representative of Cannes Lions in India, has launched this year’s Young Lions India competition in 3 categories – print, media, and marketing. The deadline for entries will be March 8, 2024.
The competition is dedicated to identifying and celebrating young creative, media, and marketing professionals and showcasing their creativity on a global platform. The winners stand a chance to win a trip to the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, which is scheduled from 17 to 21 June, 2024.
Professionals aged 30 and under (born on or after 21st June, 1993) can submit their entries in either of the three categories on the official website of the competition.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.