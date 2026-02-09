Young Lions India competition returns with print, marketing & digital categories

The India leg of the Young Lions competition is set to return this year with three categories: Print, Marketing and Digital.

Open to professionals under the age of 30, the competition invites participants to respond to briefs across the three categories. Entries will be reviewed by an industry jury, with selected winners earning the opportunity to represent India at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, scheduled from 22 to 26 June 2026.

The Young Lions programme has traditionally served as a pathway for emerging creative, marketing and media professionals to compete on a global platform. Over the years, the India leg has enabled young talent to gain exposure at Cannes Lions by competing against peers from other markets.

This year marks the return of the Marketing category, expanding the scope of participation alongside Print and Digital. The three categories reflect the continued role of storytelling across advertising, marketing and media disciplines.

Entries for the competition will open on 9 February 2026.



