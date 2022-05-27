YouTube shorts challenge with Neeraj Chopra will inspire viewers to #JavRun towards their goals

How to Create your own #JavRun Shorts:

Tap the “( + ) create icon” on the bottom navigation bar and select "Create a Short.”

Tap the “Add Music'' button and select Let’s Nacho from the music picker and set your video to 1:13 - 1:29 seconds.

Hold the “Capture” button (red circle) to record your Short video clip.

Tap “Done” followed by “Next” to add video details. Be sure to include hashtags #JavRun and #Shorts

Upload your #JavRun videos between 25th May ‘22 and 23rd June ‘22 and

win a chance to meet Neeraj Chopra