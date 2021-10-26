To gratify the audience with top quality content, all political head honchos were present at the event.
The towering high political fever has gripped the political state like never before. To assess the situation in the state a grand conclave was organised by News State Uttarakhand in Haridwar, where the channel attracted unprecedented applause from both the participants and the delegates for the scale of implementation and the level of participation. Super-charged involvement from across the spectrum, along with News State Anchors grilling the topmost political leaders in various sessions was almost like a feast for the avid political audience.
To gratify the audience with top quality content, all political head honchos were present at the event that include, Ex-CM of Uttarakhand Shri Harish Rawat, AAP Vice President Amit Joshi, BJP National vice president BJYM Neha Joshi and Uttarakhand Congress Spokesperson Garima Dasauni, BJP MLA Munna Singh Chauhan, Congress MLA Qazi Nizamuddin, AAP Uttarakhand In-Charge Dinesh Mohania, BJP State President Madan Kaushik, Congress State President Ganesh Godiyal, Uttarakhand AAP President Bhupesh Upadhyay and AAP CM candidate Colonel Ajay Kothiyal.
The event commenced on a one-to-one session with Ex-CM Uttarakhand Harish Rawat. Congress veteran affirmed that a change in the power of the state will take place in 2022 as the party will get back on its toes forming a government with a majority in Uttarakhand.
“Yuva Uttarakhand, Yuva Ummeed” A Conclave by News State Uttarakhand was not only a platform for the renowned leaders to express their viewpoints, but also a stage for the common people as well as for the journalists who were present at the event to share their opinion with liberty.
The Show concluded with the session of “Colonel Ajay Kothiyal” who is the CM candidate from Aam Aadmi Party in Uttarakhand. Colonel Kothiyal shared his views, and roadmap for the betterment of Uttarakhand outlining the party’s political agenda that may define the results of the state elections awaited for early next year.
News State Uttarakhand Uttar Pradesh believes in putting forth the issues related to the public in an impartial manner and the same picture was seen in its special conclave 'Yuva Uttarakhand, Yuva Ummeed'. News State boldly raised the queries of the public in the form of questions before the veterans and tried to bring every answer in front of the public.
