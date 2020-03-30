Yuvraj Singh-backed Healthians joins hands with Likee

Joining the battle against Covid-19 or Coronavirus, pioneering short video platform Likee has partnered with leading health tech brand Healthians, backed by legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh, to raise awareness about the global pandemic, which has affected as many as 185 countries across the world. As part of the collaboration, several doctors associated with Healthians will interact directly with Likeers on the issue.
Over a period of five days, doctors and nutritionists associated with Healthians, which is one of India’s leading doorstep health test providers, will join live sessions conducted by the Likee Official India team. During the sessions, they will interact with Likeers and answer all their queries related to the dreaded virus outbreak. Apart from responding to queries, the medical professionals will use the opportunity to provide smart and useful tips on wellness and raise awareness about the pandemic.
The sessions will commence on Saturday - March 28, 2020, and will continue thereafter on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a one-hour session each day from 6 pm to 7 pm. Healthians co-founder Deepak Sahni, Dr Pranava, Dr Deepak Parashar and nutritionist Saumya Shatakshi will interact with the Likeers during the drive. The five-day-long interactive session is expected to benefit millions of Likee users, who hardly have any source other than the Internet to gather information in this phase of an unprecedented lockdown.
Talking about the initiative, Abhishek Dutta, head of Likee India, said, “It is our social responsibility to equip Likee users with all the information they need in this time of crisis. It is also imperative that the source of information is authentic and reliable. Hence, we have joined hands with Yuvraj Singh’s Healthians to empower millions in this war against Covid-19, ensuring people get maximum awareness while staying safe at their homes.”
Deepak Sahni, Founder and CEO of Healthians echoed the sentiments, saying, “In a situation like this people are bound to panic when they notice any minor symptoms and they are going through a lot of anxiety due to the lockdown when visit to hospitals are also restricted. Our collaboration with Likee is to reassure and empower them with information that’s relevant and meaningful so that their fears and doubts are allayed.”
The collaboration signifies the rightful and positive impact that a social media platform can have when the world is in the grip of an unprecedented crisis.
