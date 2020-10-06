Zed Black forays into hand wash category with the launch of Orva Premium range

Ankit Agrawal, partner & director, MDPH shared, “With our newly launched liquid hand wash, Orva aims at bringing the much-needed behavioural shift and awareness about hand hygiene among Indian consumers by reinforcing the handwashing habit as the most basic hygiene ritual. Given the current pandemic situation, hand washes and sanitizers have become an integral part of everyone’s life and consumers have become increasingly conscious about the products they use. This stemmed the need to diversify with Orva Personal and Home Hygiene range of products. We wanted to give the experience of international fragrances to our customers, in the hand wash segment which no one is offering in the market. We have launched Fresh Pineapple, Neem & Lemon & French Aqua, and we will soon be launching Blueberry, Saffron Sandalwood & Sweet Strawberry"