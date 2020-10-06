Zed Black forays into hand wash category with the launch of Orva Premium range

Home grown FMCG major eyes health, hygiene and protection portfolio amid pandemic with Herbal (Neem & Lemon), Fruit (Fresh Pineapple) and Perfume (French Aqua) variants of hand wash.
The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed our lives. Everyone is adjusting to a new normal, Indian government is stressing the need to follow several precautionary measures such as wearing face masks, disinfecting our surroundings and washing our hands like never before. Home grown FMCG brand, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) having a global footprint in over 31 countries, under their flagship brand Zed Black agarbatti has joined this tremendous movement for the greater good. The Agarbatti major has introduced its new Premium Hand Wash range under its brand Orva, thus expanding its personal and home hygiene portfolio amidst the pandemic.
Ankit Agrawal, partner & director, MDPH shared, “With our newly launched liquid hand wash, Orva aims at bringing the much-needed behavioural shift and awareness about hand hygiene among Indian consumers by reinforcing the handwashing habit as the most basic hygiene ritual. Given the current pandemic situation, hand washes and sanitizers have become an integral part of everyone’s life and consumers have become increasingly conscious about the products they use. This stemmed the need to diversify with Orva Personal and Home Hygiene range of products. We wanted to give the experience of international fragrances to our customers, in the hand wash segment which no one is offering in the market. We have launched Fresh Pineapple, Neem & Lemon & French Aqua, and we will soon be launching Blueberry, Saffron Sandalwood & Sweet Strawberry"
There has been an increased demand for organic and herbal products during this pandemic. "To leverage the evolving consumer preferences, towards organic and herbal products across categories, our herbal variant of the hand wash range infused with Neem & Lemon, which is considered to be effective against viruses is bound to be a bestseller. Orva is also supporting World Health Organization (WHO) #SafeHands campaign which is ensuring the fight against the dreaded disease is won”, he further adds.
MDPH has always been at the forefront of innovation in terms of products and introducing new and unique fragrances. The company also promotes women empowerment with 80% women workforce working diligently at their state-of-the-art manufacturing unit.
Zed Black is one of the top manufacturers of Agarbatti in India and is being endorsed by ace Indian Cricketer M S Dhoni. With a network of 3500 distributors, Zed Black is available at over 7,50,000 retail outlets across India. Daily more than 15 lakh retail packs of Zed Black products are being sold in the Indian market. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across an area of 6,30,000 sqft. Zed Black’s consistent quality and mesmerizing fragrance has made it a household brand in India. Zed Black, a truly Made in India product is being exported to over 31 countries, strengthening the Vocal for Local movement of Government of India.
Anshul Agrawal, partner & director, MDPH added “For last 28 years, MDPH has been continuously offering innovative fragrances and packaging to customers. The innovative blends in the new product range have been brought about after in-depth research by our team of experts. With the company foraying into the personal and home hygiene segment, this will help in expanding our existing product range. We wish to leverage our strength of expertise in creating world class fragrances and reach over 7.5 lac retail counters. We soon will be launching new products under Orva making it a complete personal and home hygiene solution for the family"
The Orva Premium Hand Wash range from the perfumery proficient company has been launched in three variants, Herbal (Neem & Lemon), Fruit (Fresh Pineapple) and Perfume (French Aqua) and is now available across the country at affordable pricing. Orva Care hand wash is a premium product using natural ingredients and is available in 500ml push pump bottles at affordable cost of Rs.99/- only.
Orva Premium Hand wash is available in retail stores across the country and on leading ecommerce platforms.
