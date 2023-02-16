ZEE 24 TAAS celebrates 16th Anniversary

The prime-time news shows of Zee 24 TAAS have been Black and White, Inside Story, Apla Jilha Apli Batmi among other popular shows.
Zee 24 TAAS, one of the leading Marathi news channels of Maharashtra, has completed 16 successful years of presenting hyper-local news programming to Maharashtrians in their own language. The 24-hour Marathi news channel aims to ensure that Maharashtra gets a voice that speaks the truth on a timely basis.
Zee 24 TAAS has been successful in offering 24X7 exclusive programming, thus engaging aspirational, positive, and progressive viewers across the globe. .Zee24 Taas' Ananya Samman has been recognized as one of the most credible platforms, motivating the unsung heroes in the state of Maharashtra. The Marathi-speaking audience have been able to tune in to Zee 24Taas through DTH Network, MSO network, Zee24 TAAS app on Google Playstore and Apple App Store, Zee 5 App on Android TV & Amazon Firestick and on YouTube. It has been ensuring reportage of varied programming mix of politics, sports, and entertainment etc through an investigative lens for its widespread Marathi-speaking audience. The channel has uncovered various Scams in the Investigations and the impact of these investigations have led to enquiries and notices issued to respective bodies.
Zee 24 TAAS has over 37 lakh Followers on Facebook followed by 4.47 lakh followers on Instagram & 7.37 lakh on Twitter. This reveals that Zee 24 TAAS is a reliable source for unbiased and accurate reporting and consistently ranks as one of the most reliable news sources in the State of Maharashtra.
Nilesh Khare, Editor & Business head, Zee 24 TAAS, said “We are very grateful for the support of our reliable sources, excellent team of journalists and readers/ viewers. The massive shift in the content consumption patterns of the wide-spread population of Maharashtra has motivated the team towards delivering hyper-local unfiltered news content in Marathi – the most preferred language in the state of Maharashtra. Zee 24 TAAS has been successful in offering a varied range of investigative and positive news stories brings vibrancy to the channel and its audiences.”
“The journey of Zee24 TAAS began in February 2007 and there has been consistent progress, since then. The interactive approach & highly engaged viewership works as a reassurance that public opinion reaches to the authorities. It encourages us to further expand our reach and plan thought leadership show programming,” added Abhay Ojha, CBO, Zee Media Corporation Limited.
“Zee 24 TAAS has shown consistent growth and is popular ahead of various other Marathi News Channels. It has managed to stay atop with the highest reach in the market all these years. In addition to being a 24X7 news platform, our team has also been able to engage industry leaders by felicitating the spirit of entrepreneurship through UDAAN and many such initiatives,” highlighted Anindya Khare, Head of Marketing, at Zee Media Corporation Limited.
