ZEE 24 TAAS celebrates 16th Anniversary

Zee 24 TAAS has over 37 lakh Followers on Facebook followed by 4.47 lakh followers on Instagram & 7.37 lakh on Twitter. This reveals that Zee 24 TAAS is a reliable source for unbiased and accurate reporting and consistently ranks as one of the most reliable news sources in the State of Maharashtra.

The prime-time news shows of Zee 24 TAAS have been Black and White, Inside Story, Apla Jilha Apli Batmi among other popular shows.