Zee 24 TAAS celebrates the spirit of Ganesh Utsav with special programming 'Sukhkarta'

This extraordinary programming also offers viewers a front-row seat to witness the pilgrimage to the eight Ganesh temples in the Maharashtra state of India, each of which houses a unique idol of Lord Ganesha. Each temple has its distinct legend and history, making them as diverse as the revered murtis. Additionally, the wide audience of Zee 24 TAAS will have the opportunity to witness live coverage of the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony, where the idol of Lord Ganesha is immersed in a body of water.