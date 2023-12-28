Zee 24 TAAS presents 'Leaders' show to spotlight Indian cultural icons

The program will broadcast on December 30, 2023, at 9 pm and December 31, 2023 at 12:30 pm.
Zee 24 TAAS is set to air a special edition of its Leaders show. The show will feature individuals renowned for their association with Indian art and culture.
The program aims to showcase their contributions across various domains, portraying them as influential figures inspiring the younger generation and contributing to India's diverse cultural landscape.
The episode will explore India's rich cultural heritage, spanning music, dance, theatre, folk traditions, performing arts, paintings and literature. Notably, the show will feature an exclusive interview with Madhuri Dixit Nene, where she will share insights about her upcoming movie, Panchak, slated for release on January 5. She addresses her perspectives on politics, affirming her dedication to the craft of acting and her disinterest in pursuing a political career.
"Categorically, politics is not my realm of interest. I identify as an actress- it's my craft, my passion. I've devoted my career to the art of acting and that's where my unwavering commitment lies- continuing to explore, evolve and contribute to the world of cinema", she added.
Emphasising the essence of the show's programming, Nilesh Khare, editor-in-chief, Zee24 TAAS, shared, "This episode of Leaders epitomises our commitment to showcasing the vibrant tapestry of India's cultural heritage. It goes beyond the surface, delving deep into the lives of those who have dedicated themselves to preserving and promoting our rich artistic legacy."
Shriram Nene, producer, also offered his insightful perspective, stating, "I chose to come to India because I believe there is a significant demand for healthcare in the country. RnM Moving Pictures initially focused on producing Marathi films, but we plan to expand into producing content in Hindi and English as well."
The episode aims to celebrate cultural luminaries while offering a narrative of the personal and professional journeys of these custodians of culture.