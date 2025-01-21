ZEE aims to replicate Sa Re Ga Ma Pa success with DP World ILT20

Season 3 of the DP World ILT20 has kicked off, delivering a thrilling start that has left cricket fans around the world on the edge of their seats. Renowned cricketing superstars like Kieron Pollard, Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, and many others have already begun to light up the tournament with their skills and performances. Season 3 of DP World ILT20 is broadcast live on ZEE’s 15-linear TV channels, OTT platform ZEE5, and its syndicate partners TV and digital networks.

Advertisment

Speaking to Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer - Digital & Broadcast Revenue at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, expressed ambitious goals for the league, stating: “Season 2 was a landmark achievement where we set a benchmark, reaching 220 million viewers. For Season 3, our goal is to make it even bigger and better, and we truly believe it’s happening—right from the very first match.”

Speaking about ZEE’s legacy of creating engaging content, he added: “At ZEE, nurturing and fostering new talents is in our DNA, as demonstrated by properties like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and other successful ones. Season 3 is already showing massive potential, and we’re aiming to nurture this 3-year-old property into a HUGE success. In just three years since its inception, the tournament has seen tremendous growth, and we are confident it will continue to reach new milestones in the future.”

Harbhajan Singh, a veteran of the game with over 711-international wickets across formats in his illustrious 18-year career, has been an integral part of the ILT20 since its inception. The 44-year-old also featured in the eminent commentary panel across both seasons. On the other hand, Shoaib Akhtar, who has 444 international wickets for Pakistan, has also joined the ILT20 for the second season of the competition and will continue in his role as ambassador.

Cricket fans can watch this action-packed tournament on ZEE’s most widely distributed and viewed 15 linear TV channels: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD and &Flix HD.

The third season of the DP World ILT20 will run from 11 January to 9 February 2025. All 34 matches will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The international league’s six franchise teams include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz.