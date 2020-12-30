Zee Bangla brings the sweetness back to Bengal’s entertainment platter with Mithai – launching on 4th Jan

This is a story of such a business family which has stood strong for over 50 years and on this date and instead of following the herd it’s staying true to self. The Modak family, residing in South Kolkata, is known for its traditional Bengal sweets and has many franchises across Kolkata. The business is three generations old having started by Shri Siddheswar Modak. They are a joint family celebrating relationships and every occasion in the true sense. But Siddhartha, the current generation of the family had a difficult childhood with losing his mother at a young age and staying away from the family for an impressionable amount of time. He has grown up dreaming of going beyond and doing things of his own. He is the modern-day health-conscious man who doesn’t like sweets and has no interest in being part of the family business.