Zee Bangla Cinema hosts an event to announce two new shows and a brand song

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Zee Bangla Cinema unveiled a brand song composed by Pandit Bickram Ghosh and announced two new shows: Tang Mat Karo (TMK) and Song Connection.
Zee Bangla Cinema hosted a gala gathering to celebrate its 3 crore viewership. The celebration was graced by eminent personalities from Tollywood, including the mellifluous Kirtan singer Aditi Munshi.
To mark this occasion, Zee Bangla Cinema has also unveiled a series of new initiatives that are set to redefine Bengali entertainment. A Zee Bangla Cinema Brand Song, composed by the acclaimed musician Pandit Bickram Ghosh, specially curated for the brand films, showcasing the artistic brilliance and creativity that define Bengali cinema to its core, was launched.
"We, at Zee Bangla Cinema, are very happy to achieve this significant milestone of surpassing 3 crore viewership and become the No.1 Bangla Movie Channel. This success itself is the firm evidence to our viewers' loyalty and our commitment to delivering exceptional content," said Samrat Ghosh, chief cluster officer– East Cluster, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises.
"The launch of our new initiatives reflects our dedication to continuous innovation and providing Zee Bangla Cinema’s audience with engaging and enriching entertainment experiences", said Jalaluddin Mondal, chief channel officer-Zee Bangla Cinema and marketing head- East Cluster, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises.
The two new programs that were launched are Tang Mat Karo (TMK), a half-hour comedy show that cleverly incorporates the best movie clips from Bengali cinema, promising laughter and joy to audiences and Song Connection, a captivating show where the charismatic anchor, actor Gaurav Chakraborty, narrates fascinating stories of renowned personalities from Bengali movies and music, accompanied by evergreen Bengali songs that complement each narrative.
The channel also unveiled Zee Bangla Cinema Originals 2.0, marking a new era of innovation and excellence for Zee Bangla Cinema, promising viewers a bigger version of Zee Bangla Cinema Originals that will deliver enhanced and immersive cinematic experience.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.