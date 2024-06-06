Zee Bangla Cinema launches new comedy show 'Tang Mat Karo'

Curated Comedy: A delightful mix of the funniest scenes, witty dialogues, and unforgettable characters from various Bengali movies.

Snackable Format: Designed for quick consumption, providing a refreshing dose of humor in a short time.

Cultural Themes: Each episode will explore different themes and cultural aspects of Bengal, adding depth and variety to the comedy.

Emotional Rollercoaster: While primarily a comedy show, Tang Mat Karo also touches on a range of emotions, ensuring a rich and engaging viewing experience.