Zee Bangla Cinema launches new comedy show 'Tang Mat Karo'

Zee Bangla Cinema announced the launch of its newest show, Tang Mat Karo, a unique half-hour comedy program that brings together the best and funniest moments from Bengali cinema. This comical content is a delightful mix of hilarious scenes, witty dialogues and unforgettable comedy characters curated from various movies and woven into the rich themes and culture of Bengal.
The core idea of Tang Mat Karo revolves around curating the best comedy scenes and funny dialogues from various Bengali movies and presenting them in a humorous content format. Amid a hectic and stressful life, finding moments of laughter becomes crucial for a sense of relief and well-being. Tang Mat Karo aims to deliver these precious moments of joy, making viewers laugh and feel good.
This innovative approach not only celebrates the rich comedic heritage of Bengali cinema but also offers a new way for audiences to enjoy their favorite humorous moments in a condensed, easily digestible format. Whether it's a quick break during a busy day or a light-hearted start to the evening, Tang Mat Karo promises to be the perfect companion for laughter and joy.
Highlights of the show:
Curated Comedy: A delightful mix of the funniest scenes, witty dialogues, and unforgettable characters from various Bengali movies.
Snackable Format: Designed for quick consumption, providing a refreshing dose of humor in a short time.
Cultural Themes: Each episode will explore different themes and cultural aspects of Bengal, adding depth and variety to the comedy.
Emotional Rollercoaster: While primarily a comedy show, Tang Mat Karo also touches on a range of emotions, ensuring a rich and engaging viewing experience.
“Zee Bangla Cinema is committed to bringing the best of Bengali cinema to its audience. Our new initiative, Tang Mat Karo is not just a comedy show; it's a rollercoaster of emotions, where laughter is the ultimate destination. This show marks the first-ever snackable movie content in the Bengali movie genre, designed to provide a quick and refreshing dose of humor amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life,” said Mr Jalaluddin Mondal, chief channel officer - Zee Bangla Cinema and head marketing – East Cluster.
The show starts on Zee Bangla Cinema on June 7, 2024 from 11 PM.
