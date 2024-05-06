Zee Bangla Cinema presents 'Song Connection', a musical show hosted By Gourab Chakraborty

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Zee Bangla Cinema has launched its newest offering, Song Connection, a musical show that promises viewers with the enchanting melodies and captivating stories from the world of Bengali and Hindi cinema. "Song Connection" is set to premiere on May 6, 2024 starting every Monday to Sunday at 10:30 am and the show will be hosted by the charismatic actor, Gourab Chakraborty.
Song Connection is not just another musical show it is a journey into the heart of cinema, where viewers will delve deep into the fascinating narratives behind their favourite songs and the legendary personalities who brought them to life. Each episode will unravel behind-the-scenes tales, fun trivia and inspiring lessons from cinematic legends adding a new dimension to the audience's appreciation of Bengali and Hindi cinema.
"We at Zee Bangla Cinema always try to come up with new format of shows for our viewers and Song Connection is one of them. This show exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment that resonates with the hearts of our audience. We hope that Song Connection connects well with the audience as every melody has a story to tell and every story touches the soul", said Samrat Ghosh, chief cluster officer – East, North & Premium Cluster, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises.
"The launch of Song Connection reflects our dedication to continuous innovation and providing our audience with engaging and enriching entertainment experiences. It is a musical journey that celebrates the timeless magic of Bengali and Hindi cinema. Song Connection is not just about music, it's about the stories that connect us all", said Jalaluddin Mondal, chief channel officer-Zee Bangla Cinema and marketing head- East Cluster, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises.
Song Connection will showcase a diverse repertoire of classic and modern songs from Bengali and Hindi cinema, including film songs, folk tunes and Rabindra-Sangeet ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy. Moreover, the show will feature the songs of renowned Indian singers such as Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, RD Burman, SD Burman, Manna Dey, Hemanta Mukherjee, Bappi Lahiri, Kumar Sanu and many more.
