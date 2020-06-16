Zee Bangla makes a comeback with fresh content

The Channel will air fresh episodes of its fiction shows after a two-month break.
As the world battles the pandemic and has adopted social distancing, the entertainment industry is innovating daily to bring to its audience content that is engaging. Television has emerged as the most effective way to liberate the mind and keep spirits up and alive with broadcasters exploring various avenues to bring back the core audience. Zee Bangla has announced the telecast of fresh episodes from 15th June 2020. Staying true to its brand identity - Notun Chhonde Likhbo Jibon (Shall Orchestrate Life in A New Rhythm), the Channel plans to make a comeback with a renewed rhythm and fresh content for its viewers by airing original episodes of its high TVR shows.
Keeping the government’s regulations in mind and adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, Zee Bangla resumed the shoots for popular shows like Karunamoyee Rani Rashmani, Krishnakoli, Alo Chaya, Phirki and Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay among others. Along with the existing shows, the Channel has also planned for several new projects, which include two new shows Kadambini and Khirer Putul, the promos for which are already on air. The existing shows will see major high-points in the storyline and scripts will be developed to be more relevant and relatable.
Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head - East, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, “The audience has always showered us with love and supported us throughout our journey. We at Zee Bangla have always endeavoured to bring to our viewers quality and entertaining content and now we are all set to pick up from where we left. We have some exciting new shows lined up for our viewers along with fresh episodes of all the fiction shows. The safety of our cast and crew is of utmost importance, and as a responsible broadcaster, we are going that extra mile to ensure that we safeguard the interest of all artists & technicians.”
(We got this information from a press release.)