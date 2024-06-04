Zee Bangla's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa returns for a new season in 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The show is scheduled for a grand opening on June 2, 2024.
Zee Bangla, the Bengali entertainment channel, announces the launch of the new season of the cult singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, scheduled for a grand opening on June 2, 2024. Known as Bengal’s premier reality brand for discovering singing talent, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is set to enchant audiences anew with its impressive array of legendary maestros, acclaimed judges, and a diverse group of aspiring singers.
The season will kick off with a grand inaugural act featuring musical icons Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and Tanmoy Bose, setting the stage for a spectacular musical journey. Zee Bangla has consistently cultivated Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a platform to nurture hidden singing talents. This year, popular actor Abir Chatterjee, as the anchor will bring his charisma to the show, enhancing the excitement.
The judging panel for this season comprises luminaries such as Javed Ali, Shantanu Moitra, Iman Chakraborty, Indradip Dasgupta, Jojo, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Raghab Chatterjee, and Antara Mitra. Each judge brings their unique perspective and expertise, ensuring a comprehensive and fair evaluation of the contestants. The show is directed by renowned filmmaker Avijit Sen.
"Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has stood as a pillar of musical brilliance, continually showcasing extraordinary talent and captivating a multi-generational audience. With the launch of the latest season on Zee Bangla, we celebrate not just a show but a dynamic platform for budding singers to showcase their skills. This season is a festivity of music, culture, and the dynamic spirit of Bengal, embodying Zee Bangla’s commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment that deeply connects with our audience," expressed Samrat Ghosh, chief cluster officer (East, North and Premium Cluster) Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
Navnita Chakraborty, business head, Zee Bangla, added, "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has significantly nurtured countless musical talents, catapulting them to fame. This year, we auditioned an overwhelming number of participants across West Bengal and beyond. With innovations in show format, and some of the nation's finest musicians and singers as judges, the competition is set to be grander than ever. Get ready for a mesmerizing musical journey with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa over the coming months."
The season will also feature former Sa Re Ga Ma Pa champions who will guide the contestants through their musical voyage. The city’s top musicians will accompany the participants, and special guest judges will make appearances throughout the season to offer their support.
