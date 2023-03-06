The excitement is 3 times high, the trophies are ready, the eyes of the world are on Bhojpuri, the wait is about to get over, the glamourous Bhojiwood is all set to meet in Dubai on 15 March in appreciation to their hardwork & achievements. The gala award ceremony will be graced by legendary actor-dancer Govinda whose dreamy charm and stunning performance is sure to take the audience on a joyride. Popular Bollywood heartthrob Jacqueline Fernandez will also set the stage on fire with her gorgeous performance. For the first time ever, the event will be hosted by 3 anchors – Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale & Paritosh Tripathi. The 3X narrative will continue with Bhojiwood’s top 3 actors Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, Pawan Singh & Pradeep Pandey Chintu and top 3 actresses Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani & Smriti Sinha showcasing stellar performances. Not just that. In a never seen before feat, the awards will not be given to movies of just one year but 3 years compensating the gap. The attraction will only get 3 times more when the biggest superstars of Bhojiwood Manoj Tewari & Ravi Kishan will adorn the stage at Bhojpuri’s biggest starry event. Audiences would be thrilled with the stellar presence of Bhojiwood’s youth stars Yash Kumar, Arvind Akela Kallu, Parvesh Lal Yadav & Ritesh Pandey. The glamour queens of the industry – Harshika Punecha, Subhi Sharma, Neelam Giri & Anara Gupta are sure to charm the viewers with their fascinating aura. With a 3 times stronger celebrity line-up at the 3 times magnanimous Coca Cola Arena in the 3 times more glamourous city of Dubai, this event will be a 3X entertainment extravaganza to exclusively feature only on ZEE Biskope. The channel plans to telecast a 3 offering around the show starting with a Curtain Raiser followed by a Red Carpet and then the Main Event. The telecast date is planned in the last week of March itself. It is sure to set a new benchmark in Bhojiwood’s history and viewer experience.