ZEE Biskope brings Jai Chhathi Maai

Scheduled on 18 Nov at 7 pm, Jai Chhathi Maai will feature Bhojpuri’s superstars Nirahua, Amrapali, Chintu Pandey, Smriti Sinha and a whole galore of Bhojpuri stars.
Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashthi, is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival celebrated six days after Diwali. It is one of the most popular festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. During Chhath Puja, devotees observe a challenging 36-hour fast to pay homage to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maai. They offer arghya (prasad) to seek blessings for a prosperous life, the fulfillment of wishes, the well-being of children, and support for the poor. This festival not only brings joy but also promotes family bonding. Entertainment plays a significant role in enhancing the celebrations, with devotional songs, dances, and performances being an integral part of the festivities. ZEE Biskope, a favorite channel among viewers, has always provided curated and relevant content through World TV Premieres, movie festivals, and viewer engagement initiatives. This festive season, ZEE Biskope presents the grand Chhath Puja special event Jai Chhathi Maai, featuring popular Bhojpuri stars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, and Pradeep Pandey Chintu. While Chhath
Jai Chhathi Maai is a musical performance that represents the deep-rooted cultural traditions of the region. It showcases the pride and uniqueness of the beloved Chhath festival. After its successful run on ZEE Ganga, this popular show will now be featured on ZEE Biskope on 18th November at 7 pm. The show has brought on board Bhojpuri's biggest superstar duo, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey, along with Pradeep Pandey Chintu, a heartthrob of Bhojiwood. This year's concept is groundbreaking as it challenges the notion that only women observe the Chhath Puja fast. The story revolves around Nirahua, the male protagonist, who decides to observe the Chhath Puja rituals himself. This fast is considered the toughest as it requires abstaining from food and water for 36 hours. Despite facing criticism from society and his family, Nirahua's sincerity and devotion earn him respect when the true reason behind his decision is revealed. Watch Jai Chhathi Maai to witness Nirahua and Amrapali's journey during this Chhath festival. The event will be filled with outstanding performances from Bho
Celebrating the Chhath Puja festive mood, the channel brings a topical movie festival <Ghar Parivar Chhath Tyohaar> between 13 – 17 Nov on Prime Time 6 – 9 pm. This will further boost your festive entertainment with a host of family-oriented blockbusters that can be enjoyed together with your loved ones. The viewing experience will be equally gratifying with an engaging contest Chhathi Maai Uphaar Barsayi that will invite viewers to watch the festival movies between 13 – 17 Nov where a celeb’s photo will be featured every hour. Viewers need to give a missed call on 8291829107 and key in the right chronology of artist names as flashed on TV. Daily winners will get smartphones. While those who watch the Jai Chhathi Maai event on 18 Nov and answer correctly will win mega prizes like home theatre system, fully automatic washing machine & 43” Smart TV. Needless to say, it’s a full festive extravaganza on ZEE Biskope this Chhath Puja. The wholesome entertainment package with Jai Chhathi Maai event, movie festival & Chhathi Maai Uphaar Barsayi contest will definitely take the celebrations to a different level and receive maximum love from Bhojpuri viewers.
Speaking about this festive property, Samrat Ghosh, chief cluster officer – east, ZEEL said, “Being a hyperlocal & consumer centric brand, ZEE Biskope is committed to bringing the best of entertainment during the region’s biggest festival Chhath Puja. The clutter-breaking concept of a male observing Chhath vrat is the USP of the show this year and demonstrates ZEE Biskope’s thought leadership in shaping the category. We are delighted to have already onboarded big brands like Colgate, Emami, Nestle, Fortune & Dazzler Eterna. This shows the strength of the property and is an acknowledgement of our commitment to serve authentic & curated content to our viewers.”
Talking about the event, Amarpreet Singh Saini, chief channel officer, Bhojpuri cluster said, “At ZEE Biskope, we have always paid heed to an enriching family viewing experience. Festivals like Chhath are meant to be enjoyed with family as it fosters love & bonding. This year’s offerings make it a holistic hyper-entertainment package that goes beyond movies. Strong artist lineup, myth breaking concept and engaging performances are designed with a penchant to serve curated content making it more meaningful to our viewers. I wish everyone a Happy Chhath Puja.”
