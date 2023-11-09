ZEE Biskope brings Jai Chhathi Maai

Jai Chhathi Maai is a musical performance that represents the deep-rooted cultural traditions of the region. It showcases the pride and uniqueness of the beloved Chhath festival. After its successful run on ZEE Ganga, this popular show will now be featured on ZEE Biskope on 18th November at 7 pm. The show has brought on board Bhojpuri's biggest superstar duo, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey, along with Pradeep Pandey Chintu, a heartthrob of Bhojiwood. This year's concept is groundbreaking as it challenges the notion that only women observe the Chhath Puja fast. The story revolves around Nirahua, the male protagonist, who decides to observe the Chhath Puja rituals himself. This fast is considered the toughest as it requires abstaining from food and water for 36 hours. Despite facing criticism from society and his family, Nirahua's sincerity and devotion earn him respect when the true reason behind his decision is revealed. Watch Jai Chhathi Maai to witness Nirahua and Amrapali's journey during this Chhath festival. The event will be filled with outstanding performances from Bho