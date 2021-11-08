ZEE Biskope celebrates region’s biggest festival – Chhath Puja as a truly Movie Plus Brand

ZEE Biskope rings in the festivities with World TV Premiere, Chhath song specials, Event & an on-ground connect initiative at College Ghat in Patna on November 10.
Observed six days after Diwali, Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashthi, is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival and one of the most popular and celebrated festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand & Uttar Pradesh. Chhath Puja is dedicated to worshipping Lord Surya, the Sun deity by offering arghya (prasad) for bestowing the bounties of life on Earth and granting our wishes. Chhathi Maiyya, the ‘Goddess of the festival’ and Lord Surya’s sister, for blessing the children and providing strength & support to the poor. This festival not just adds merriment but even fosters the values of family bonding. Rejoicing in the region’s biggest festival, ZEE Biskope gifts viewers with a daylong entertainment saga on 10 Nov 2021 that spans from morning till night and not just on TV but even on-ground. While the day will begin with devotional songs, the mood goes celebratory as we move ahead with the day. The afternoon will witness the World TV Premiere of Ravi Kishan & Arvind Akella Kallu’s blockbuster Radhe that has a story line which resonates with the nature-based festival of Chhath. The evening will be adorned with 2 Chhath special events with the biggest event Jai Chhati Maai scheduled between 6 – 9 pm. While that’s just on TV, the brand is all set to enthral its viewers even on the on-ground platform. ZEE Biskope will engage with viewers at College Ghat on 10 Nov from 4 pm onwards with a noble initiative of acknowledging the efforts of a Parvatain (those observing the fast) and pray for their well-being. The day will offer holistic entertainment for the entire family to enjoy.
The channel will convene the Chhath celebrations with an hour-long break-free line-up of devotional Chhath songs from 6 am in the morning on 10 Nov. While the devotional music continues till 9 am, the mood slightly revs up towards being festive with Chhath special celebration songs.
As the afternoon adorns, viewers will witness the World TV Premiere of Radhe featuring superstar Ravi Kishan & youth star Arvind Akella Kallu. With the story line projecting nature’s power through Radhe – the elephant along with a friendly snake, the movie is thematically aligned to the nature-based festival of Chhath. The story is of two orphans, raised by the idea of honest, fearless life devoted to Mahadev. Just as devoted is the elephant (Radhe) to goodness and truth. In the happy and cherished life of Radhe, Om and Kallu comes the mystery of Tamanna – in disguise of a flower seller. The story takes a turn when an idol of Lord Shiva gets stolen. Will Om & his companions find out the real thief? The story unveils how honesty and truthfulness of Om will sort things by the guidance of Mahadev and the help of Radhe? The story will unfold this Chhath on ZEE Biskope.
Taking the ongoing festive mood a notch higher, the specially curated ‘Jai Chhati Maai’ will mark an entertaining Chhath Puja for all the film aficionados out there. The event will be starred with the brilliant performances of the biggest superstars of the Bhojpuri industry and will take viewers on a rollercoaster of authentic Bhojpuri entertainment.
Just when you think the celebrations are over, ZEE Biskope has more to offer. Being a truly movie plus brand, ZEE Biskope goes beyond the on-air platform to engage with the viewers on-ground at the biggest Chhath celebrations at College Ghat in Patna. To celebrate the festival of Chhath, the Vratin – the devotee observing the festival follow strict rituals for four days including fasting without water, cooking Bhog, eating satwik food, arranging and offering the Arghya to Sun God. All this for the wellbeing of her family and especially children. This Chhath, ZEE Biskope brings “Vratin Ke Sahae Bani Chhati Maai” – an initiative to acknowledge the Vratin’s effort and pray for her well-being. She has been observing the vrat for her children & her family. It’s now time that we offer a prayer for her well-being. ZEE Biskope invites viewers to join them in the noble initiative on 10 Nov at College Ghat from 4 pm onwards. To pray for the Vratin, viewers will be facilitated to light a lantern in her name and release it offering a prayer for her. A giant LED screen will also witness a series of Diyas (oil lamp) getting lighted up on the screen with the name of the Vratins as their family members share prayers in their names.
Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, said, “ZEE Biskope is built on the premise of curation, which extends to its esteemed partners as well. Being a hyperlocal & consumer centric brand, ZEE Biskope is committed to bring the best of entertainment to the region’s biggest festival that will serve as a palette to cater customized solutions to brands to help them establish their value parameters sharply amongst their target audience.”
Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer, Bhojpuri said, “At ZEE Biskope, we have always paid heed to an enriching family viewing experience. Festivals like Chhath are meant to be enjoyed with family as it fosters love & bonding. This year as well, our offering is extending beyond just movies to ensure that we cater to the entertainment appetite in line with the mood of the festival making it more meaningful to our viewers. With a penchant to serve curated content, we are gifting a bonus World Television Premiere on Wednesday over and above our Sunday WTP slot making it relevant to the occasion and ensuring families get to spend an entertaining evening together on Chhath. Extending the festive celebration will be our on-ground event that takes a unique route to add value to our viewers lives. Here’s wishing all our viewers a very Happy & Safe Chhath Puja."
