ZEE Biskope celebrates region’s biggest festival – Chhath Puja as a truly Movie Plus Brand

Observed six days after Diwali, Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashthi, is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival and one of the most popular and celebrated festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand & Uttar Pradesh. Chhath Puja is dedicated to worshipping Lord Surya, the Sun deity by offering arghya (prasad) for bestowing the bounties of life on Earth and granting our wishes. Chhathi Maiyya, the ‘Goddess of the festival’ and Lord Surya’s sister, for blessing the children and providing strength & support to the poor. This festival not just adds merriment but even fosters the values of family bonding. Rejoicing in the region’s biggest festival, ZEE Biskope gifts viewers with a daylong entertainment saga on 10 Nov 2021 that spans from morning till night and not just on TV but even on-ground. While the day will begin with devotional songs, the mood goes celebratory as we move ahead with the day. The afternoon will witness the World TV Premiere of Ravi Kishan & Arvind Akella Kallu’s blockbuster Radhe that has a story line which resonates with the nature-based festival of Chhath. The evening will be adorned with 2 Chhath special events with the biggest event Jai Chhati Maai scheduled between 6 – 9 pm. While that’s just on TV, the brand is all set to enthral its viewers even on the on-ground platform. ZEE Biskope will engage with viewers at College Ghat on 10 Nov from 4 pm onwards with a noble initiative of acknowledging the efforts of a Parvatain (those observing the fast) and pray for their well-being. The day will offer holistic entertainment for the entire family to enjoy.