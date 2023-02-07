ZEE Biskope gifts fans a never-seen-before opportunity

February is the month of love that brings a sense of celebration, happiness, and warmth after the gloomy winters. And in the pursuit, there are some who wear their hearts on their sleeves and those who are too hesitant to speak up. As we approach Valentine's Day, it has become a significant cultural affair, marking the day of romance not only in India but across the world. The season of love is widely celebrated in the Bhojpuri region too, especially among the youth. Bhojpuri’s favourite channel ZEE Biskope has celebrated the season of love since its very first year and this year will only take the celebrations notches higher. In a never-seen-before initiative in the category, ZEE Biskope plays cupid launching yet another category first: Biskope Milayi Jodi. The campaign provides an avenue to ZEE Biskope fans to explore the power of their love for their favourite stars. It rejoices the emotion of fandom that viewers share for ZEE Biskope which can win them a date with their beloved movie stars.