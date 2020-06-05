ZEE Biskope invites viewers for ‘Lagan Utsav’

When it comes to occasions that bring the entire family together, few match up to the grandeur and togetherness of Indian weddings. Over the years, this grand event has been a part of countless Bhojpuri films and has brought families regaling in the festivities of life’s most important relationship. Bhojpuri region observes the month of June especially the second week as the wedding season when there are many auspicious marriage dates. Amidst the current situation, when people are confined to their homes, the region is missing out on the celebrations of occasions like marriages. Being true to its core, Zee Biskope keeps the festive celebrations alive this wedding season, through Lagan Utsav - an unmatched collection of marriage-based movies. Themed around ‘Shaadi mein zaroor aana’, the channel invites the entire family to relive the celebrations of a wedding through a host of Bhojpuri blockbusters. from June 8-12, every morning, at 9:30 AM in the Family Chokha movie band, the film festival will rejoice the wedding season through a celebratory ride filled with drama, music and dance.