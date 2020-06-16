Zee Biskope launches digital talent hunt - Talent Camera Action!

Speaking about the digital talent hunt, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head, ZEE Biskope & BIG Ganga said, “Being in the arena of entertainment, Zee Biskope finds no better occasion than Camera Day to rejoice how cameras have made telling our stories easier than ever. With our audience spending more time at home, this digital talent hunt will provide them with a gateway to showcase their skills beyond the boundaries of their homes. The region is known to have given the country some iconic performers in the cultural sphere, we do expect a plethora of talents pooling in to make it to the television platform. Unlike other movie channels in the region, Zee Biskope goes beyond mere movie showcasing and gives viewers an opportunity to engage deeply with the brand – be it canter activity pre lockdown and the virtual talent hunt post lockdown, the brand stands true to the commitment to viewers to experience the magic of movies not just virtually but in reality as well. I wish the participants all the very best.”