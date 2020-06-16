Zee Biskope launches digital talent hunt - Talent Camera Action!

Rejoicing Bhojpuri talent through the lens of a camera, the channel invites viewers to showcase their skills in a 1-minute video and stand a chance to feature on Zee Biskope.
Camera Day – 29 June, celebrates the contribution of camera – the magical device that evokes smiles of memories past or reminders of unforgettable moments that shaped our lives. With digital cameras getting integrated in smartphones, shooting a frame or a video is at our fingertips. Doesn’t matter if you are a dancer, singer, comedian, or a chef, today camera has the power to channelize creativity in its truest form. To best utilize the lockdown, many of us have been honing our talents. It’s time to take those talents beyond the boundaries of our homes. Zee Biskope presents a first-of-its-kind digital talent hunt, Talent – Camera – Action! on the occasion of Camera Day. Through the hunt, the channel invites the audience to showcase their talent across categories that include - Music, Dance, Acting and Special Talents. Starting from June 10th -19th, 2020, viewers can shoot a 1-minute video clip capturing their performance in any of the categories using a mobile or digital camera and share it on WhatsApp number 9169315001, along with their name & address. The winners of the talent hunt will be featured on Zee Biskope’s social & television platforms on Camera Day – June 29.
Amongst the said categories, the Music category shall see participants croon out melodies in the genres of Indian Classical, Regional Folk, or Modern Commercial Music. Allowing one to shake a leg in style, the Dance section consists of Indian Classical Dance Forms, Modern Bollywood, and Bhojiwood freestyle. The Acting category will see the best theatricals, monologues, mimicry, character portrayals or miming. Depending on the requirements, solo and group entries can be sent for the above-mentioned three categories. For those whose talent doesn’t fall under any of the above categories, they can send in their entries under Special Talents. This will give them the chance to showcase their talent in stand-up comedy, instrumentals, beat boxing or recitations.
On this new initiative, Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head, East, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) said, “As the world evolves from the pandemic, a new way of life is being discovered. We’ve learnt to be more resilient and future ready. When consumer connect through on-ground events doesn’t seem to be a reality, Zee Biskope has taken a step ahead to acknowledge our talented viewers through the virtual world. Creating such IPs is an effort by the channel to cater novelty to its viewers and develop a parallel platform for advertisers to explore. This is just the beginning of many such initiatives the channel plans to deliver in the recent future.
Speaking about the digital talent hunt, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head, ZEE Biskope & BIG Ganga said, “Being in the arena of entertainment, Zee Biskope finds no better occasion than Camera Day to rejoice how cameras have made telling our stories easier than ever. With our audience spending more time at home, this digital talent hunt will provide them with a gateway to showcase their skills beyond the boundaries of their homes. The region is known to have given the country some iconic performers in the cultural sphere, we do expect a plethora of talents pooling in to make it to the television platform. Unlike other movie channels in the region, Zee Biskope goes beyond mere movie showcasing and gives viewers an opportunity to engage deeply with the brand – be it canter activity pre lockdown and the virtual talent hunt post lockdown, the brand stands true to the commitment to viewers to experience the magic of movies not just virtually but in reality as well. I wish the participants all the very best.”
(We got this information from a press release.)