ZEE Biskope launches Labhlitis Messiah – a category first tech innovation, on Valentine’s

Labhlitis Messiah – the category first talking teddy is the saviour of love. Whether you want to express your feeling to your crush or are apprehensive about in-person rejection, Labhlitis Messiah is there to help. Viewers need to just log on to the microsite www.labhlitismessiah.com, record an audio message and send it to their loved ones either identified or anonymously. Labhlitis Messiah will deliver it to their special someone in its unique Bhojpuriya way. That’s not the end. In case they are facing any issues in their love life and need a sound advise, ZEE Biskope brings Love Guru – a popular Bhojpuri celebrity to their rescue. Be it persuading the partner or boosting confidence in love, viewers need to send in their concerns to Love Guru through Labhlitis Messiah. Love Guru will share tips on some of the most heart wrenching issues in love life on ZEE Biskope channel & social platforms throughout the day on 20 February. Love Guru will also read out some of the most romantic messages shared by viewers. Entertainment gets elevated further on that day as the brand plans a romantic movie line up that will inspire viewers further in their journey of love.