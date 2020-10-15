ZEE Biskope launches ‘Nari Ek Roop Anek’ movie festival and World TV Premiere of Kahani Kismat Ke

“She is water, soft enough to offer life, tough enough to drown it away.” This is the true underlying power that a woman possesses and is one that is not meant to be taken for granted. The exuberant festival of Navratri not only celebrates Maa Durga, or often called ‘Shakti’, the Goddess of power and strength, but also sees devotees bow in reverence as they worship her nine forms over nine days. Deeply rooted in our culture, the festival is celebrated amidst much enthusiasm especially across the Hindi Heartland like Bihar, Jharkhand & UP where the Mother Goddess is welcomed and worshiped with much grandeur. ZEE Biskope rejoices the festival of Navratri with a special movie festival titled —“Naari Ek Roop Anek” with an array of movies scheduled from October 19-24 at the 12noon, portraying the different shades of a women that resemble the avatar of Maa Durga. The films celebrate the power and strength of women, showcasing the importance of women in the society and in our life. Leaving no stone unturned towards providing non-stop entertainment, this week-long celebration will also mesmerize viewers on the occasion of Dussehra with a special World Television Premiere of the Bhojpuri blockbuster Kahani Kismat Ke on October 25 at 6:00 PM.