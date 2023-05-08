"The core premise of ZEE Biskope is to establish, celebrate, and elevate consumer truth in its most engaging form. Since the beginning, the brand has been a shining example of living this philosophy and transforming the category dynamics. It not only changed viewers' expectations but also elevated Bhojpuri to a reputable level in respected national and global professional forums. We are excited to offer our viewers a new range of movies with Zee Biskope Originals. These films are unique and relatable, and showcase the best of Bhojpuri culture. We are confident that our viewers will enjoy these movies and appreciate the effort we are putting in to provide them with fresh and high-quality content," said Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer - East, ZEEL.

Mr. Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer, Bhojpuri Cluster, added, "We are thrilled to launch Zee Biskope Originals, a new wave of Bhojpuri movies. With this initiative, we aim to provide our viewers with fresh, engaging, and high-quality content that they can enjoy with their families. As a curated movie channel in the Bhojpuri category, Zee Biskope provides unique opportunities to advertisers/brands to explore in-movie integrations, brand placements, and brand presence. This enables them to find a deeper and more meaningful connection with our audience of movie lovers. The team's dedication to bringing the Bhojpuriya soul to screen has not only been appreciated by our ardent viewers but has also been recognized. Here's to ZEE Biskope's Bhojpuriya spirit: Aanthon Pahariya Loota Lahariya!"