ZEE Biskope presents “SaajanKePyaar… SenurwaKeTyohaar” to celebrate the festive cheer of Vat Savitri

Enthralling its audience with a special movie line-up, the channel will commence the festival with ‘Ghulami’starring superstar Nirahuawith gorgeous actress Madhu Sharma, who despite having lost everything in life does not lose the hope of bringing her husband back. The audience will soak in the fathoms of love on Tuesday as Zee Biskope will treat its viewers with a movie that’s true to its title, ‘Mohabbat’. The romantic blockbuster features Chintu Pandey and Kajal Yadav who profess their never-ending faith on each other. Namit Tiwari, Rani Chatterjee and Monalisa will make for a wonderful Wednesday in ‘GharwaliBaharwali’ which beautifully portrays the love a wife has for her husband that remains strong under all circumstances. Delighting viewers to their heart’s content, the superhit movie LekeAaja Band Baaja Aye Pawan Raja starring Pawan Singh perfectly showcases how the lead couple stands by each other’s side knitted together by the spirit of love & affection. Wrapping up the festivity with a power-packed performance by Nirahua and Anjana Singh in pivotal roles, ZEE Biskope will bring the mass entertainer ‘Jigar’.