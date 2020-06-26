ZEE Biskope raises the bar with its unique content offering in jubilant June

If there’s one thing that’s engraved in ZEE Biskope’s alma, it’s the 24-hour dedicated Bhojpuri movie channel’s promise to offer its viewers with novel yet authentic Bhojpuri entertainment. Culminating the month of June in a manner full of fun and gusto, the channel presents not one, not two, but three fresh offerings regaling its viewers in Bihar, Jharkhand and East UP. The first is a celeb talk show – Chat Bhojpuriya Loota Lahariya, a 30-min show scheduled every Saturday and Sunday at 12 noon. The same has commenced from 20 June and is spread across 8 episodes over 4 weeks. Being in the arena of entertainment, ZEE Biskope finds no better occasion than 29 June – Camera Day to rejoice how cameras have made telling our stories easier than ever. A double delight awaits the audience as the channel will draw a finale to its virtual talent hunt –Talent Camera Action on a resounding note by revealing the winners and featuring their performances on the channel throughout the day. Adding to the galore, the channel will present a Camera Day special movie line-up, Chala Camera Nikla Hero, between 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM.