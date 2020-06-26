ZEE Biskope raises the bar with its unique content offering in jubilant June

Three novel offerings from the channel - ‘Chat BhojpuriyaLootaLahariya’, ‘Talent Camera Action’ and ‘Chala Camera Nikla Hero’ will see audiences hooked on to their screens
If there’s one thing that’s engraved in ZEE Biskope’s alma, it’s the 24-hour dedicated Bhojpuri movie channel’s promise to offer its viewers with novel yet authentic Bhojpuri entertainment. Culminating the month of June in a manner full of fun and gusto, the channel presents not one, not two, but three fresh offerings regaling its viewers in Bihar, Jharkhand and East UP. The first is a celeb talk show – Chat Bhojpuriya Loota Lahariya, a 30-min show scheduled every Saturday and Sunday at 12 noon. The same has commenced from 20 June and is spread across 8 episodes over 4 weeks. Being in the arena of entertainment, ZEE Biskope finds no better occasion than 29 June – Camera Day to rejoice how cameras have made telling our stories easier than ever. A double delight awaits the audience as the channel will draw a finale to its virtual talent hunt –Talent Camera Action on a resounding note by revealing the winners and featuring their performances on the channel throughout the day. Adding to the galore, the channel will present a Camera Day special movie line-up, Chala Camera Nikla Hero, between 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM.
The celebrity chat show, ‘Chat Bhojpuriya Loota Lahariya’ gives viewers a sneak peek into the lives of their favourite celebrities bringing them up-close and candid with them. Hosted by celeb anchor – Manoj Tiger aka BatashaChacha, the show will feature some of the biggest names in the industry like Yash Kumar, Akshara Singh, Kallu, Gunjan Pant, Parvesh Lal Yadav, Aditya Ojha and many more on the hot seat. Adding to the abundance of excitement and frolic, the show will house a playlist of Bhojiwood chartbusters related to the celeb.
RejoicingBhojpuri talent through the lens of a camera, ZEE Biskope recently launched its first ever digital talent hunt -‘Talent Camera Action’with an objective to identify and acknowledge the unsung talents in the region. Enthused by the overwhelming response of the viewers who showered entries in thousands, the contest shall culminate on Camera Day- June 29. The best of the performances will be showcased in their authentic form on the channel throughout the day packaged in 2-minute video capsules. All eyes will be tuned into ZEE Biskope to catch a glimpse of their performance on TV screens.
Extending the Camera Day celebrations, ZEE Biskope also brings to its viewers a special movie lineup called ‘Chala Camera Nikla Hero’ with movies of Bhojpuri superstars portraying stories of how they as the protagonists became stars by the power of camera. The line-up will start with blockbuster film Pawan Raja at 9:30 am featuring Pawan Singh, Monalisa and Akshara Singh. This would be followed by SaajanChaleSasural 2at 12:30 PM starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Smriti Sinha in lead roles. The third movie in line is Nirahua Satal Rahe at 3:30 PM featuring popular Jodi Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey.
Speaking on the offerings, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head – ZEE Biskope and BIG Ganga said, “ZEE Biskope is a movie++ channel where experimental programming and viewer engagement opportunities are prime. Chat BhojpuriyaLootaLahariya is strategized to go beyond just movies and cater to the viewers with an offering that establishes better celebrity connect. On the other hand, Talent Camera Action was launched with an objective to address the rising ambition of the youth in the region by giving them a platform to showcase their talent. We are pretty thrilled by the humongous response we’ve received on the contest. It was a challenging journey to select participants as each one of them exuberated immense potential and admirable talent. As we culminate the digital talent hunt, we intend to raise the Camera Day celebrations a notch higher with a special movie line-up –Chala Camera Nikla Hero. Hope these new properties stir the entertainment quotient of our viewers as they rejoice Bhojpuriyat on their television screens.”
