ZEE Biskope raises the dance game by bringing the award-winning Kamariya Kare Hip Hop back again

The brand ropes in popular Bhojpuri superstar – Pradeep Pandey Chintu as the face of the campaign where winners get to attend a dance workshop with him in Mumbai.
Have you ever wondered why do we dance? Is it just fitness or destressing or an emotional cushion? Possibly, we express ourselves through dance when our words fall short of being sufficient. Be it the passion on your face when you dance your heart out on Fagua (Holi) to impress a girl or be it the joy you experience when you do the naagin dance at your friend’s wedding – your emotions are never expressed more fully than through dance. Even in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, dance is one of the key ingredients that encourages cultural bonhomie by expanding our sense of self. The ability to dance has been a common trait among many Bhojpuri actors to the extent that their unique dancing styles have been the catalyst to build their popularity index. However, despite the universality of this performing art, many a times, freestyle dancers shy away from recognition thinking they aren’t fit for platforms that mostly acknowledge trained professionals.
For the first time in the category, ZEE Biskope will bring a dance initiative that is not just limited to trained dancers but celebrates how you express yourself while dancing your heart out in freestyle. The brand will launch the third season of its immensely popular, award-winning dance contest Kamariya Kare Hip Hop… Lakhon Me Ek Andaaz on Dance Day – 17 September. ZEE Biskope invites all its dance-loving viewers, irrespective of their age, gender, location or professional dance training to join the dancing fiesta. Whether you dance like a superstar on-stage or are known for your thumkas, if you have a unique dancing style of your own that take everyone out for a joyride, you are the one ZEE Biskope is looking for this year in Kamariya Kare Hip Hop.
The channel has on-boarded Bhojiwood’s new age dancing superstar & region’s heartthrob Pradeep Pandey Chintu as the face of the campaign. He will be seen promoting the campaign through all its phases, the shoot for which has already started last week.
To participate, a viewer needs to follow 3 simple steps:
1) Give a missed call on 8563856307 to get an SMS with the link to download the title track of Kamariya Kare Hip Hop
2) Download the song and perform on it in their own unique style
3) Share the performance video with us on Whatsapp in the same number: 8563856307
The 3 most expressive videos (sabse khaas andaaz) will get a chance to come to Mumbai and attend a Dance workshop with popular Bhojpuri celebrity Pradeep Pandey Chintu. 15 others showcasing a brilliant dancing style will also be featured on ZEE Biskope. The winners will be announced in a special half-an-hour show curated around the contest that will be hosted by Chintu Pandey and telecasted on 5 October at 6 pm on the occasion of Dussehra.
Talking about the initiative, Samrat Ghosh, chief cluster officer, East, ZEEL said, “The objective of launching such category-first initiatives is to reinforce our commitment of building ZEE Biskope as a movie plus brand for our viewers where they experience entertainment even beyond the magic of movies. While this campaign serves as a platform for the aspirational audience, it also gives the brand an opportunity to scout for regional talents who can enrich and grow the industry further. Unique conceptualization backed by sharp consumer insights has been the key mantra behind the success of this award-winning campaign in the last two seasons. I’m sure that our zeal to live up to the viewer promise will further the success quotient in this third season.”
Adding to this, Amarpreet Singh Saini, chief channel officer, Bhojpuri Cluster, said, “The uniqueness about this year’s Kamariya Kare Hip Hop is in widening the horizon of participation through inclusion of unique freestyle dancing. The idea is to acknowledge dance as an artform that brings people together with creativity & music without any inhibitions. It’s a mission to recognize those real-life characters who are immensely popular within their community or locality for their own unique freestyle dancing skills. Given this season’s wider appeal, it’s bound to be the right opportunity to garner viewership as well as a customized platform for clients to connect with their target audience.”
After the massive response in the past two seasons from the cross-section of Bhojpuri entertainment lovers, the third season of Kamariya Kare Hip Hop is all set to take the energy to a level that will reverberate the enthusiasm of our ardent viewers. Through such an initiative, ZEE Biskope paves the way for yet another viewer driven intervention that will establish the channel as a touch & feel brand where viewers can feel the cultural affinity & thereby develop brand love.