ZEE Biskope rejoices Navratri with the Nine Embodiments of Womanhood

Enthralling its audience with a special movie line-up, Naari Ek Roop Anek will kick-start with ‘Ghulami’ which features superstar Nirahua, Madhu Sharma & Shubhi Sharma. The blockbuster not only showcases how SP Arjun Singh, played by Nirahua, fights against the malicious but also depicts the journey of two brave ladies —Inspector Kiran played by Shubhi and Damini played by Madhu who depicted women as equal contributors, leading hand-in-hand with Nirahua against the evil forces. This will be followed by ‘Balamua Tohre Khatir’ starring Pawan Singh & Khyati in prominent roles where the latter impresses viewers with her powerful performance of a woman who shows prowess in strength taking a stand against an evil minded man and defeating him. The next day will see, Khesari Lal Yadav & Kajal Raghwani entertain the audience with ‘Dulhin Ganga Par Ke’, the heartfelt story of a woman’s motherhood where her affinity and selfless love for her child in beautifully portrayed. Delighting viewers to their heart’s content, ‘Sajan Chale Sasural 2’ featuring Khesari Lal Yadav & Smriti Sinha, showcases how Rani (Smriti) challenges patriarchy and refuses to kneel, leaving her career behind after marriage. Ghoonghat Me Ghotala starring Parvesh Lal Yadav, Mani & Richa is centred on the soul of a woman who is seeking revenge from her lover. The audience will soak in the fathoms of love with the movie ‘Mohabbat’. The romantic blockbuster features Chintu Pandey and Kajal Yadav where she professed her never-ending faith on her partner. The eighth day will feature Khoon Bhari Hamar Maang, starring Pakhi Hegde & Khesari Lal Yadav. Pakhi along with two of her female companions demonstrated the raging avatar of a woman to fight the sinful. Wrapping up the movie festival on the nineth day, Amprapali Dubey and Manoj Tiger will enthrall the audience with Lagal Raha Batasha at 12 noon on October 14. The love story depicts Amrapali’s turn of emotions and her dedication for the pursuant Batasha.