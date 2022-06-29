ZEE Biskope returns with 3rd Season of ‘Talent Camera Action’

It’s that time of the year again when ZEE Biskope rings in the celebrations of Camera Day amidst much gusto. Having provided viewers across the region with a platform to showcase their talent with its award-winning campaign – Talent Camera Action (TCA), the popular Bhojpuri channel launches the third season of its extremely popular digital talent hunt. While gratification scaled up between the last two seasons from being featured on ZEE Biskope to getting a direct entry into Bhojiwood, the initiative has also evidenced success that came with growing participation by almost 2.5 times. Viewer’s love for the initiative went beyond just participation with the telecast day of the second season achieving a 26% slot reach growth (BARC; Bihar Jharkhand; CS 2+; Week 30’21; Sun 25 July; 1200 – 1800 hrs) over previous four weeks. Both the seasons were appreciated even by the industry diaspora, receiving multiple awards at national & internal forums. ZEE Biskope is back with Talent Camera Action in an even bigger avatar. Hosted by popular Bhojpuri celebrities Vikrant Singh & Yamini Singh, the initiative commences on 29 June – Camera Day. The 3rd season will span across 3 weeks and have 3 mega winners who will get an opportunity to perform on-stage with big Bhojpuri stars at a big, televised event of ZEE Biskope. The scale can’t be any better.