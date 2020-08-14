ZEE Biskope salutes the spirit of the Indian Army through its I-Day bouquet

Launched on 7 Aug, the category first initiative – Chitthi Aayi Hai invites viewers to write a message for our soldiers in the most authentic form of communication – letters. When posted at the borders, the only form of communication that the Jawans eagerly wait for are letters that carry the warmth of their loved ones. Viewers can share their hearts out through a letter, a handmade card, a sketch, Rakhis or any other gifts to express their gratitude for those serving in the Indian Army. These should be posted to ZEE Biskope by 20 August along with the sender’s name, address and phone number on the given address: ZEE Biskope, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, 18thFloor, A-Wing, Marathon Futurex, Lower Parel, Mumbai- 400013. The best of the messages will be reached out to the Jawans showcasing the love, respect and blessings the countrymen hold for the real-life heroes.