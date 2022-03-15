ZEE Biskope splashes a fun filled hue of week-long entertainment this Fagua with ‘Hasi Thitoli Happy Holi’

ZEE Biskope rings in the Holi festivities with a colourful blockbuster line-up, spanning a range of emotions, through the entire week culminating with the World TV Premieres of Holi special movies.
Celebrated with utmost zeal and enthusiasm, packed with rang, bhaang, and Fagua music, people in the Bhojpuri region indulge themselves in the happiness and tomfoolery of Fagua or Holi. Along with plethora of shades that bring one immense joy, the festival also comprises the many emotions that make life so colourful. Ringing in the merriment of the region’s most playful festival, ZEE Biskope wishes viewers a Happy Holi with a blockbuster movie line-up filled with the shades of freedom, joy, brotherhood, love, and romance. The saga festival – Hasi Thitholi Happy Holi, will encompass an enjoyable and entertaining week-long celebration starting 13th March until Holi, 17th Match and will feature back-to-back World Television Premiers under the prime-time band at 6 pm. Depicting the key mood of the festival for the region, the break free movie line-up will present ardent Bhojpuri fandom with the best of Bhojpuri blockbuster premieres to keep their emotions at their jubilant and colourful best throughout the week kyunki Holi to apno ke sang hi sabse acchi lagti hai!
The festival will convene with the premiere of the entertaining and popular Bhojpuri movie Thoda Gussa Thoda Pyaar. Audiences will revel in the emotions of comedy and romance as they watch this delightful drama that stars the hit on-screen pair, Yash Kumar & Nidhi Jha, on 13th March. The following day will witness the telecast of the action, drama and romance packed superhit Bhojpuri blockbuster film Balam Ji Love You on 14th March starring the king of romance Khesari Lal Yadav and glam queen Kajal Raghwani in lead roles. This time, it’s the colour of freedom and love that take centre stage in the extraordinary story of a common man who rises to an unimaginable challenge of winning the toughest dangal fight to free his beloved of bondage.
Amrapali Dubey & Manoj Tiger’s box-office record breaker comedy drama that was loved by critics and audience alike, Lagal Raha Batasha, will follow on 15th of March that will entertain viewers and families to the fullest through a colourful amalgamation of drama, action, romance, and much more. 16th of March will witness the action-packed blockbuster Dabang Sarkar, starring popular actors Khesari Lal Yadav & Kajal Raghwani, that is thematically aligned to the dramatic mood of the festival. As Holi adorns, the brand is all set to engage and enthral its viewers and rev up the festive mood with the exclusive Holi World TV Premiere of most awaited family drama Mahavar on 17th March at 6 pm. This time around, it’s the colours of eternal love and sacrifice coming to life as superstars Ritesh Pandey & Chandani Singh give stellar performances in this unique and lovely tale that will unfold this Fagua on ZEE Biskope and mark a memorable Holi for all the film aficionados out there.
On the announcement, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer, Bhojpuri Cluster, ZEEL said, “Festivals like Holi are most awaited across the country and meant to be enjoyed with family with love, bonding and light-heartedness. As a true hyperlocal & consumer centric brand, ZEE Biskope is committed to bring the best of entertainment on the region’s most celebrated festival that will serve as a palette to cater to the entertainment appetite in line with the spirit of the festival. The idea is to ensure that families get to spend an entertainment-filled week together on this special occasion. Here’s wishing all our viewers a joyous and buoyant Holi.”
The channel is motivated to grow from strength to strength and break new ground in the industry as the ultimate Bhojpuri entertainer. ZEE Biskope is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar (channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), D2H (channel no 2073), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable platforms.
