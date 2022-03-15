ZEE Biskope splashes a fun filled hue of week-long entertainment this Fagua with ‘Hasi Thitoli Happy Holi’

Celebrated with utmost zeal and enthusiasm, packed with rang, bhaang, and Fagua music, people in the Bhojpuri region indulge themselves in the happiness and tomfoolery of Fagua or Holi. Along with plethora of shades that bring one immense joy, the festival also comprises the many emotions that make life so colourful. Ringing in the merriment of the region’s most playful festival, ZEE Biskope wishes viewers a Happy Holi with a blockbuster movie line-up filled with the shades of freedom, joy, brotherhood, love, and romance. The saga festival – Hasi Thitholi Happy Holi, will encompass an enjoyable and entertaining week-long celebration starting 13th March until Holi, 17th Match and will feature back-to-back World Television Premiers under the prime-time band at 6 pm. Depicting the key mood of the festival for the region, the break free movie line-up will present ardent Bhojpuri fandom with the best of Bhojpuri blockbuster premieres to keep their emotions at their jubilant and colourful best throughout the week kyunki Holi to apno ke sang hi sabse acchi lagti hai!