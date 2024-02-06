ZEE Biskope to launch second original movie 'Vishkanya' in an immersive entertainment experience

Taking this rewarding journey ahead, ZEE Biskope is all set to launch its second ZBO – Vishkanya on 17 February at 7 pm in Jila Top band. Starring Preeti Shukla, Ritesh Updhyay & Sanyojita Ray, the movie promises to captivate audiences with its enthralling storyline, vibrant characters, stellar performances and unparalleled family entertainment. The storyline revolves around Vishkanya Devika (Preeti) who enters in the union of marriage with the son of her father’s friend Ratan (Ritesh). Unaware of Devika’s reality, Ratan falls in love with her. Devika on the contrary restrained herself from getting any close with him as that would kill him. It is this difference between the newly wed that weaves a tale that is entangled with of high family drama between Vishkanya, her husband and her in-laws. The story takes a jaw-dropping turn when a third person enters their house trying to break their union and harm Ratan. Why did Vishkanya get married to Ratan? What are the consequences of this marriage? Are Vishkanya’s motifs hidden in her past? Who is the third person who tries to harm their union? Will Vishkanya save her husband or eventually kill him? The compelling narrative with rich cultural elements, and stellar performances unfolds with the premiere of ZBO Vishkanya.