ZEE Biskope to launch second original movie 'Vishkanya' in an immersive entertainment experience

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Vishkanya stars Preeti Shukla, Ritesh Updhyay & Sanyojita Ray.
Right from its launch, ZEE Biskope has taken the Bhojpuri entertainment market on a rise. The brand has demonstrated its strength in sharply deep diving into consumer insights. With a never-seen-before launch in the category, the channel has served the Bhojpuri entertainment industry with novel and category first initiatives at all fronts – be it curated movie festivals based on topicality, new World TV Premieres, non-fiction chat shows & comedy shows or viewer engagement drives on the marketing front that were received with humungous response from its first to its present.
In short, the channel has been the thought leader in showcasing how an otherwise commoditised Bhojiwood can be professionally served with curated and hyperlocal content. Taking this spirit ahead, the channel embarked into a new journey on the content front where it is producing original movies under the banner of “ZEE Biskope Originals”. Given Bhojpuri moves are largely created for single theatre male audience base in metros and mini metros, it leaves a large throng of family viewership devoid of homely entertainment and novelty in their own beloved category.
ZBO is a curated attempt to satiate this deep seated need to see cultural stories with the novelty of genre and format in one’s own beloved language and thus a wholesome entertainment to be savored by each unit of family in equal enthusiasm. The inaugural original production Preet Ka Saaya launched last year received huge success as it marked 166% slot viewership growth (Wk’20, 2023 basis prev 4 wks) and the third highest slot TSV in the quarter (Q1 FY24).
Taking this rewarding journey ahead, ZEE Biskope is all set to launch its second ZBO – Vishkanya on 17 February at 7 pm in Jila Top band. Starring Preeti Shukla, Ritesh Updhyay & Sanyojita Ray, the movie promises to captivate audiences with its enthralling storyline, vibrant characters, stellar performances and unparalleled family entertainment. The storyline revolves around Vishkanya Devika (Preeti) who enters in the union of marriage with the son of her father’s friend Ratan (Ritesh). Unaware of Devika’s reality, Ratan falls in love with her. Devika on the contrary restrained herself from getting any close with him as that would kill him. It is this difference between the newly wed that weaves a tale that is entangled with of high family drama between Vishkanya, her husband and her in-laws. The story takes a jaw-dropping turn when a third person enters their house trying to break their union and harm Ratan. Why did Vishkanya get married to Ratan? What are the consequences of this marriage? Are Vishkanya’s motifs hidden in her past? Who is the third person who tries to harm their union? Will Vishkanya save her husband or eventually kill him? The compelling narrative with rich cultural elements, and stellar performances unfolds with the premiere of ZBO Vishkanya.
The brand will be taking the movie experience a notch further with an immersive viewer engagement drive – Main Bhi Vishkanya. Viewers are invited to dress up like Vishkanya and make a video expressing their Vishkanya avatar either dancing or singing or acting and send the video to ZEE Biskope’s WhatsApp number. The 3 most creative entries will win the contest. 10 most creative entries (including the 3 winners) will be featured on ZEE Biskope on 17 Feb between 7 – 10 pm during Vishkanya movie telecast.
Talking about this new offering Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer, East, ZEEL said, “Since its launch, ZEE Biskope has constructively contributed towards maturing the category further. ZEE Biskope Originals is yet another step. It is not only helping to grow the category but along with that, also helping to further strengthen the film creative ecosystem in the Bhojpuri space. It is an avenue to find and showcase new pool of talents including new set of actors, directors, writers, technicians among others. The captivating stories like Vishkanya are specially designed catering to the entertainment requirement of Bhojpuri film consuming audience on TV. ZEE Biskope Originals has also opened doors for relevant brand integrations for our advertising partners who look for deeper engagements and purposeful associations for their brands.”
On the commencement of ZEE Biskope Originals, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer, Bhojpuri Cluster, ZEEL, said, “At ZEE Biskope, we are committed to create new landmarks in the Bhojpuri category through innovation and novelty. The success of the first ZBO serves as a testament to the deep appreciation our viewers hold for the captivating content we curated. Staying true to our core brand philosophy of ‘rejoicing Bhojpuriyat to its unabashed best’, the second ZEE Biskope Original movie will super serve the growing preference for family-based programming. The story weaves in regional believes and cultural folklores around supernatural phenomenon, which is bound to connect and enthral the female and family audience to the core. However, this is just the beginning of an enriching journey. We will soon go on floor with the third.”
Join us to be a part of unleashing a magical cinematic experience that is set to captivate audiences and redefine the standards of excellence in Bhojpuri entertainment. ZEE Biskope is motivated to grow from strength to strength and break new ground in the industry as the ultimate Bhojpuri entertainer.
Touted as the go-to destination for Bhojpuri movies, ZEE Biskope offers a slew of robust content spread across an array of genres highly popular amongst Bhojpuri audience such as romance, drama, action and comedy.