ZEE Biskope turns 2; Its Leadership legacy to Continue

ZEE Biskope rejoices two years of its extraordinary rise, continuing its leadership as the No. 1 Bhojpuri Channel.
With its undying passion to deliver specially-curated content and campaigns, Bhojpuri’s favourite channel ZEE Biskope scripts yet another glorious chapter completing two years of unlimited Bhojpuriyat. Enhancing the entertainment quotient with Bhojpuri movies galore, the channel has launched several blockbuster premieres, movie festivals and novel viewer engagement initiatives to quench viewer’s entertainment thirst. With viewer preference at its peak, the channel continues to rule the roost at several prestigious award forums having sweeped a resounding 93 awards across categories in both national & international platforms. All thanks to the love that viewers have shown for ZEE Biskope that keeps the channel motivated to deliver hyper local Bhojpuri content to their living rooms. Growing in every aspect of reach, popularity and brand value, the No. 1 Bhojpuri channel: ZEE Biskope rejoices the gala occasion with a Big Bday campaign: Barki Birthday Lahariya. It will be a daylong celebration leaving no stones unturned to giving its viewers nothing but the best. From movie festival to ZEE Biskope premiere, Bhojpuri DJ Night, Biskope Ka Bada Fan winner announcement & Birthday party with celebrity actor-singer Rakesh Mishra.
ZEE Biskope continued its leadership legacy in 2021 as well with the launch of original nonfiction series on a movie channel, novel movie bands viz. Hollywood Tadka where we showcased Hollywood movies dubbed in Bhojpuri/ Hindi and Biskope Talkies where we showcased nostalgic golden era titles, the viewers instantly showed their attention and intention to be more deeply associated with ZEE Biskope. Even in its marketing initiatives it went beyond the marquee ventures and brought emotionally enriched offerings viz. Tu Chinta Mat Kar Mai and Vratin Key Sahai Bani ChathiMayi which saw an overwhelming response and respect towards the brand. The continuous pushing of the envelope on newness in the category stands vindicated of the viewers growing appetite to move beyond the commoditized approach in the category and to being served in a more customized and standardized manner, thus ensuring the brand’s continuing leadership in the category.
ZEE Biskope has launched so many category first initiatives that today no other channel stands even remotely close to mimicking its success and connect with the viewers. Within a span of just two years not only the brand claimed viewership leadership since the day of launch but also became a stand out beacon of everything extraordinary in the Bhojpuri category for the viewers. The sheer volume of participation and resultant incremental reach on our platform with each of our engagement initiatives is a testimony of our undisputed lead in the hearts of Bhojpuri viewers.
ZEE Biskope has received 93 Marketing Awards across multiple national & international forums in about 13 months. The brand has been again the first in the category to achieve such a feat. It’s encouraging to see that our passion to bring alive the vibrant Bhojpuri culture through our hyperlocal offerings is being recognized in such esteemed forums. The brand has received a wide array of awards right from the channel to its campaigns, its content marketing and even individual awards. When these initiatives receive awards, it’s an endorsement of what we believe in ZEEL at being native to the region that we cater to and of our firm conviction about Bhojpuri deserving the stature that is due to it.
Samrat Ghosh, chief cluster officer – East, said, “We launched ZEE Biskope in 2019 as the first curated Bhojpuri movie channel in the category. It believed in serving novelty and innovation at every step as it noticed that the viewer was ready to be treated with elevated offerings in the category but was being under-served. Its No.1 status since launch and numerous viewership as well as award winning initiatives since then are an endorsement that the brand is on the right path.”
Amarpreet Singh Saini, chief channel officer, Bhojpuri said, “ZEE Biskope will continue to create new landmarks in the Bhojpuri category through its innovative and novelty driven approach. The firm belief in consumer centricity and the cause of elevating Bhojpuri viewership beyond mere passive entertainment will see 2022 as ZEE Biskope making foray into original in-house movies, original content, awards IP and some novel movie bands/ genres for our viewers. The engagement initiatives will witness significant presence of on-ground initiatives as well along with on-line initiatives given the ground situation returning to normalcy – thus bringing some out of the box accessibility initiatives along with marquee properties of ZEE Biskop will adorn the next year.”
Touted as the go-to destination for Bhojpuri movies, Zee Biskope offers a slew of robust content spread across an array of genres highly popular amongst Bhojpuri audience such as romance, drama, action and comedy. The channel is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar(channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 2073), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable platforms.
(We got this information in a press release).