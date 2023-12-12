ZEE Biskope visits viewer homes in Ghar Duariya Birthday Lahariya

ZEE Biskope has brought multiple initiatives that the Bhojpuri market has never been exposed to and hence proved to be a thought leader throughout its remarkable journey. As the brand commemorates its 4th anniversary on December 21, it's time to thank the viewers for showering their love and blessings on the much-loved family entertainer in Bhojiwood. With much gratitude, ZEE Biskope is all set to continue its promise of delivering category first initiatives to the Bhojpuri audience. The channel launches Ghar Duariya Birthday Lahariya – a campaign that celebrates the outstanding journey of the channel with its ardent viewers. For the first time ever in the history of Bhojiwood, a brand will reach directly in-person to the viewer’s house along with Bhojiwood’s superstar Arvind Akela Kallu to celebrate the brand’s fourth birthday along with the viewer families. The association of the viewers with the brand goes way notches higher with this initiative where the distance between the reel and the real world diminishes and the viewer becomes a part of the brand family.