Zee Business BSE Bull Run marks sixth edition in Mumbai

Zee Business, in association with BSE, hosted the sixth edition of the BSE Bull Run on 22 February 2026 at R2, MMRDA Ground, BKC, Mumbai.

The event combined a fitness run with a financial awareness initiative, bringing together citizens, investors, corporates and fitness enthusiasts. Participants competed in 5 km and 10 km fun runs, along with a 10 km elite category.

The morning featured warm-up activities including Zumba sessions. A Bhajan Clubbing segment was also organised as part of the event programming.

Among those present were G. Ram Mohan Rao, executive director, SEBI; Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company; Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC Asset Management Company; Vipul Mathur, MD & CEO, Welspun Corp; Shailesh Lodha; and Manoj Kumar Sharma, inspector general of Police (Law & Order), Maharashtra Police.

Commenting on the event, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO, BSE, said: “The BSE Bull Run has evolved into a national platform that unites market participants and citizens under a shared vision of prosperity and well-being. Our partnership with Zee Business reinforces our commitment to promoting financial literacy while inspiring fitness as a way of life. As millions of households embrace the expanding opportunities within our capital markets, the BSE Bull Run stands as a powerful symbol of India’s journey toward healthier lives, stronger financial futures, and a more empowered society. This initiative reflects our belief that true prosperity begins when health and wealth move forward together.”

Raktim Das, CEO, Zee Media Corporation, said: "Zee Business BSE Bull Run - India’s most sought-after run for markets made a grand comeback after a gap of 6 years — blending fitness, participation and the ethos of value creation. Just like long-term investing, the run is about discipline over speed, consistency over shortcuts and value created over time. The run mirrors the fundamentals of investing: long-term commitment, resilience through ups and downs, and steady compounding of effort. A fitting metaphor for how markets reward those who stay the course. Proud to see the community come together in such large numbers in Mumbai and even prouder to see the values of financial awareness and disciplined growth being celebrated beyond studio shows — on the streets, in action. Here’s to stamina in markets and in life."

Anil Singhvi, managing editor, Zee Business, said: “The Bull Run is more than a sporting event - it is a powerful reminder that the principles which build strong portfolios are the same principles that build strong individuals. Discipline, resilience, consistency and long-term vision are essential in both markets and in life. At Zee Business, we have always believed that financial empowerment must go hand in hand with physical well-being. Just as wealth creation is a marathon and not a sprint, fitness too requires sustained effort, focus and commitment. Through the Bull Run, we aim to inspire India to pursue health and wealth with equal determination.”

The Bull Run has been positioned as an annual initiative linking financial awareness with physical activity.

