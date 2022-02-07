Zee Business claims to be ahead of popular General News Channel for Union Budget Coverage

Everyone in the Zee Business team had worked hard and has had their share of contribution in making this a Special Budget Coverage for the channel. It was a very well-coordinated effort of the editorial team and Marketing Team to push the promos and content heavily on the channel and rope in support from the Zee Media Network in days ahead of Budget. The exclusive lineup of guests on-air leading to the Budget Day, on Budget Day and Post Budget was crucial ensuring the viewers are glued to the channel. The marketing team activated the Zee Media Network to push, like, comment on the content published by Zee Business on various platforms ensuring that the hashtags were trending on Budget Day. Running a contest on the channel and regular announcements on air of the contest winners helped in getting the necessary chatter about the expectations from the Union Budget on various platforms and helping people be aware of the Mega Event and trend on Twitter. Such events teach us that well-coordinated and hard work pays off. In this case, Zee Business has left an impression in the minds of the viewers that Budget Means Zee Business.