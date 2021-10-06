ZEE Business continues its editorial partnership with Radio City 91.1 FM consecutively for the 2nd year

Kadak Currency show is on various facets of Investments, right from Stock Market to Mutual Funds, Gold Investments etc. which is aired weekly on the radio channel.
ZEE Business and Radio City editorial partnership continues for the second year in row as RJ Salil Archarya will have more interactive sessions with Anil Singhvi, managing editor, ZEE Business in their popular show – KADAK CURRENCY. Kadak Currency show is on various facets of Investments, right from Stock Market to Mutual Funds, Gold Investments etc. which is aired weekly on the radio channel. While ZEE Business extends the support by running a segment on the latest happenings of Radio City in their News Bulletin – NEWS LIVE.
Radio being an effective broadcast platform having the power to unite millions is the place where information can be shared in a crisp, straightforward and informative way. People here listen attentively as they know it won’t be repeated. We at ZEE Business continue to educate our viewers on Finance matters on Radio City 91.1 FM.
Anindya Khare, head of marketing, ZEE Media Corporation, said, “We are happy to continue our Partnership with Radio City 91.1FM and we shall work together to bring the best finance knowledge for our viewers and audiences through both the mediums.”
Anil Singhvi, managing editor, ZEE Business, said, “ZEE Business is pleased to have completed a year of this partnership with Radio City 91.1 FM, educating and explaining the audiences on the nuances of the stock market. We are always trying to find new ways to help and educate our audiences on various matters related to finance and share expert views on the latest market trends and help them invest in good stocks thereby earning profit."
Kartik Kalla, chief creative officer at Radio City stated, "Radio is one of the most dynamic platforms available to the consumers. Radio City has always strived to bring highly engaging and informative segments to our millions of listeners. The extension of this esteemed collaboration is yet another step in ensuring we provide the best content to the masses, be it entertainment or economics. We are confident that our strategic tie up with ZEE Business, for the second consecutive year, will continue to educate and provide key financial insights to our listeners."
RJ Salil, said, “Radio is highly interactive, hyper-local in nature, and is free of cost for audiences. With issues of investments and financial education, listeners get a chance to listen to the leading market expert on their favourite Radio Station, Radio City 91.1 FM. We are always pleased to have the support of ZEE Business in this engagement, as we come together to offer an extremely unique and informative segment for consumers everywhere.”
(We got this information in a press release).