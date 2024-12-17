Zee Business launches ‘Bharose Ki Choice’ to inspire investor confidence

Ahmedabad witnessed the launch of the Bharose Ki Choice campaign and on-ground event, an initiative by Zee Business and Choice Broking designed to revolutionise financial literacy and investment confidence across India. Bringing together financial experts, industry leaders, and an audience eager to take charge of their financial futures, the on-ground event highlighted smart strategies for wealth creation while fostering trust and empowerment in financial decision-making.

The event was headlined by influential speakers, including Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business; Kamal Poddar, Managing Director of Choice International Limited ; and renowned investment strategist Madhusudan Kela. Their insights also highlighted an actionable approach towards building wealth and navigating the complexities of financial markets.

The Bharose Ki Choice on-ground event also featured an engaging investor education session moderated by Saurabh Manchanda, focusing on the theme ‘How Individuals Can Create Wealth’. Experts delved into the importance of disciplined investments, strategies for managing market volatility, and leveraging equity as a critical asset class.

Anil Singhvi, managing editor of Zee Business and a champion of financial literacy, shared his perspective, stating “Financial empowerment is the key to securing a better future. Through ‘Bharose Ki Choice,’ we aim to provide the right guidance and resources for individuals to navigate the complexities of investments. This initiative is a testament to our commitment at Zee Business to spread financial literacy and help people achieve their goals through informed investment choices.”

At the heart of the campaign was the introduction of Choice FinX, an app by Choice Broking that simplifies investing. The app provides seamless access to stocks, mutual funds, IPOs, and other financial products, all supported by expert research and personalised guidance.

Speaking about the app’s potential, Kamal Poddar said, “Choice FinX App is crafted to make investments simple, accessible, and trustworthy. With our digital platform and extensive network of 170+ branches, we aim to empower individuals from every corner of the country to invest wisely and achieve their financial aspirations.”

Highlighting Zee Media’s role in driving impactful change, Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation, stated, “At Zee Media, we take pride in initiating programs that resonate with the aspirations of our audiences. ‘Bharose Ki Choice’ embodies our commitment to fostering financial empowerment through trust, discipline, and education. This campaign is a step toward building a more financially inclusive and confident India.”

With India’s financial ecosystem on the cusp of transformation, marked by rising equity participation, increasing SIP inflows, and greater digital accessibility, initiatives like ‘Bharose Ki Choice’ are pivotal in driving grassroots financial inclusion. The campaign not only inspired attendees to embrace systematic investment approaches but also highlighted the critical role equity markets play in wealth creation.

As India marches toward becoming a $25-45 trillion economy by 2050, Zee Business and Choice Broking have taken a step in empowering citizens to navigate this dynamic financial landscape with confidence. The Bharose Ki Choice campaign stands as a testament to their shared vision of creating an economically empowered and investment-savvy nation.

