Zee Business presents ‘Muhurat Trading’, a special show for Diwali

The show is set to air on November 12, 2023.
On the occasion of Diwali, Zee Business has announced its special ‘Muhurat Trading’ show. The trading session is considered a golden opportunity for investors to tap into good luck and prosperity. In 2023, Diwali Muhurat Trading will occur from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m, with Zee Business' exclusive coverage beginning from 5 p.m.
Muhurat trading holds a special place for investors due to its auspicious timing, believed to usher in good luck and prosperity. It is a symbolic gesture, akin to a token investment made by many, who purchase shares as a means of celebrating Diwali and seeking the blessings of wealth from the goddess Lakshmi.
Moreover, Muhurat trading typically unfolds amid a positive market sentiment, aligning with a general sense of optimism about the stock market's future.
Emphasising on the relevance of Muhurat trading, Anil Singhvi, managing editor, Zee Business, said, “Diwali, a festival of illumination and prosperity, creates a unique opportunity for investors. Zee Business proudly introduces the Muhurat Trading show, where we empower our viewers with knowledge to make informed investment decisions during this auspicious time. At Zee Business, we grasp the essence of Muhurat Trading on Diwali, where faith and finance intertwine. Join us in illuminating your financial path and ensuring your investments radiate success."