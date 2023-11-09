Zee Business presents ‘Muhurat Trading’, a special show for Diwali

Emphasising on the relevance of Muhurat trading, Anil Singhvi, managing editor, Zee Business, said, “Diwali, a festival of illumination and prosperity, creates a unique opportunity for investors. Zee Business proudly introduces the Muhurat Trading show, where we empower our viewers with knowledge to make informed investment decisions during this auspicious time. At Zee Business, we grasp the essence of Muhurat Trading on Diwali, where faith and finance intertwine. Join us in illuminating your financial path and ensuring your investments radiate success."