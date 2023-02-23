Zee Café’s Chef vs Fridge to give the winner their very own show on the channel

The show will start airing on Sunday, 26th February 2023 at 8pm on Zee Café and will also be aired across other ZEE channels Zee Zest SD + HD.
Zee Café has been committed to viewer’s entertainment over the years and has not only created its niche by showcasing the best foreign shows but also original presentations in India’s comfort language - Hinglish. The last year was a success for the channel as it aired two immensely loved originals - Chef vs Fridge Season 2 and Not Just a Chat Show. Since its inception, Chef vs Fridge has garnered immense love and admiration from food enthusiasts across India leaving audiences demanding more. With its promise to bring to the viewers, the content that they love, the channel is now back with Season 3 of its enthralling show Chef Vs Fridge in a new format. And this time the battle is going to be much more intense and sizzling as the prize on stake is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of having one’s standalone show on the channel. Yes, you heard that right!
With social media strengthening its roots, the fame game is at an all-time high in the country. While everyone is looking for their chance at 15-sec of fame, Zee Café brings an opportunity for the Chefs to earn the deserved popularity. Food content largely saw a rise in popularity during the pandemic and since then, there has been no looking back for the genre. Banking on this love for food Zee Café has announced the third season of its popular IP Chef Vs Fridge. This one-of-a-kind culinary show will feature a mix of contestants right from home chefs to food influencers competing for the never seen before prize- Their own cooking show on Television! This season also brings back the hit duo from season 2 – Chef Ajay Chopra and Chef Shipra Khanna as the anchors and judges.
The show will start airing on Sunday, 26th February 2023 at 8pm on Zee Café and will also be aired across other ZEE channels Zee Zest SD + HD, Zee TV SD + HD, Zee Marathi SD + HD, Zee Punjabi, Big Ganga and Zee5.
The show has received ample amount of love from the viewers which has translated into onboarding eight passionate brands as sponsors. The show will be Co-powered by Parle Platina Hide & Seek, Pril, Catch Masala, Kitchen Partner TTK Prestige, Special Partner Sankalp Foods, Vijay Sales as the Gratification partner and BL Agro as the Associate sponsor.
Sharing her views on Chef vs Fridge, Sonal Shah, national sales head Niche Cluster said, “Zee Café is committed to bringing formats that provide entertainment to the consumers through its unique value proposition. The last season of Chef vs Fridge received immense engagement from the viewers and delivered value to our partners. At ZEE, we remain committed to offering concepts that delight our partners and enable them to reach audiences in a unique manner. The fact that we have renewed our association with all our partners from the previous season, in addition to drawing in a new set of sponsors for the third season of the show, speaks volumes about our unique content formats helping brands build a better connect with audiences. We are confident that this season is going to excite and entertain the viewers and deliver maximum value to our partners.
Sharing his excitement for the new show, Rishi Parekh, chief channel officer – English Channels, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. shared, “Zee Café has always focused on providing valuable and engaging content to the viewers and we are immensely grateful that the audiences are enjoying the originals we have released in the last few years. After the success of both seasons 1 and 2 of Chef vs Fridge, we knew we had to bring a season 3 with more twists and turns for our audiences! We ensure you a gastronomic ride throughout the season with our chefs and judges.”
Talking about the partnership, Mayank Shah, senior category head from Parle Products Private Ltd shared, “From the inception, we at Parle Products have been prioritizing taste, quality and innovation while catering to various taste buds in the country. This has led to the consumers enjoying our premium Parle Platina Hide & Seek Range and making it a part of their everyday lives. Zee Café’s show Chef vs Fridge is perfectly aligned with our vision of bringing premium quality to the Indian audiences by enabling amazing cooks from across the country to come under one roof and share their skills, tips, and art with the larger audience. We are enthralled to be a partner with Chef vs Fridge for the third time and we are sure the show is going to be a hit amongst the audiences.”
Sharing their views on the collaboration, Dinesh Garg - Executive Vice President - Sales & Marketing from TTK Prestige said, “We have garnered a lot of value through our partnership with Chef vs Fridge in the last season and we are excited for the launch of the new season. We are sure the strategic partnership will lead ahead in the right direction and the show will garner immense love and support from the viewers.”
Speaking about Pril’s association with Chef Vs Fridge, Ms Jyothy Ramachandran from Jyothy Labs Ltd said, “Chef vs Fridge is a show that has been loved by audience. After fruitful association in the last season, we are keen to associate with it again. We are eagerly looking forward to an exciting and engaging new season of Chef Vs Fridge”.