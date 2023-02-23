Zee Café’s Chef vs Fridge to give the winner their very own show on the channel

Zee Café has been committed to viewer’s entertainment over the years and has not only created its niche by showcasing the best foreign shows but also original presentations in India’s comfort language - Hinglish. The last year was a success for the channel as it aired two immensely loved originals - Chef vs Fridge Season 2 and Not Just a Chat Show. Since its inception, Chef vs Fridge has garnered immense love and admiration from food enthusiasts across India leaving audiences demanding more. With its promise to bring to the viewers, the content that they love, the channel is now back with Season 3 of its enthralling show Chef Vs Fridge in a new format. And this time the battle is going to be much more intense and sizzling as the prize on stake is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of having one’s standalone show on the channel. Yes, you heard that right!