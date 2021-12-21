Zee Cinema and Zee TV plan an entertainment fiesta to celebrate ‘India 75’ in collaboration with Zee Live

Aparna Bhosle, business head, Zee TV added, "While we, as a nation, gear up to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Zee TV could not have identified a more befitting forum than India 75 – 52nd IFFI to pay a tribute to 75 years of Indian Independence and its cinema. This 'Cine Salaam' will be brought alive through vibrant performances by some of the most sought-after stars in the industry. The evening will be an ideal entertainment extravaganza for viewers to begin their new year on an exciting note with."

Be a part of this grand affair as Zee Cinema and Zee TV are set to telecast the ground-breaking performances on 2nd January at 8pm.